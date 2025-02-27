Marana mid-air crash ends in tragedy

By

click to enlarge Marana mid-air crash ends in tragedy
(Karen Schaffner/ Tucson Weekly Staff)
The investigation into a Feb. 19 mid-air collision between two fixed-wing single-engine planes at Marana Regional Airport has begun.

Two people are dead after two single-engine planes crashed mid-air on Feb. 19 at the AVQ Marana Northwest Regional Airport.

The collision happened at 8:30 a.m. The two people aboard one aircraft died while the two in the second aircraft were uninjured. Neither aircraft was based in Marana Regional Airport. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the planes involved were a Lancair and a Cessna 172, with two people on board each aircraft. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said the collision happened “upwind of runway 12.” The Cessna did not successfully land and the Lancair “impacted terrain near runway 3 and a post-impact fire ensued.”

“On behalf of the town of Marana and the Marana Regional Airport, our hearts go out to all the individuals and families impacted by this event,” said Galen Beem, airport superintendent. 

“This is an unprecedented event, and we are grateful for the swift response from the Marana Police Department and Northwest Fire District.”

Both the NTSB and FAA are actively investigating the incident. The NTSB will lead the investigation, and any further updates will be provided by it.

The Marana Regional Airport is temporarily closed as the investigation continues. The small airport is a non-towered general aviation reliever airport for Tucson International Airport, so designated by the secretary of transportation. Its purpose is to relieve congestion at a commercial service airport and provide more general aviation access to the overall community. The town of Marana is enrolled in the FAA Air Traffic Control Tower Program and working toward implementing a control tower to enhance airport safety.

The airport is an “uncontrolled field,” which means that it does not have an operating ATC control tower. Pilots utilize a Common Traffic Advisory Frequency (CTAF) to regularly announce their position to other pilots who are in the airport vicinity. The pilot-in-command is responsible for maintaining safe separation from other aircraft. Pilots operating into uncontrolled fields are still required to comply with all federal aviation regulations, including minimum visibilities, minimum safe altitudes, and right-of-way rules. 

