January 16, 2020 News & Opinion » Editor's Note

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Make Womb for Daddy 

By
ts_trans-8.jpg
In today's world, you learn to expect the unexpected. And speaking of expecting, Tucson Salvage columnist Brian Smith brings us the story of Cain Pierce, a trans man who is pregnant with his first baby. The mom, of course, is a trans woman and former local drag queen. It's a complicated story, but as the wise man once said: Life finds a way.

Meanwhile, Tucson Jazz Fest wraps up this week. Columnist Tom Danehy tells you all about how much he loves legendary soul outfit Average White Band ahead of their performance at the Fox Theatre, while XOXO columnist Xavier Otero tells you where you can still catch the likes of the Afro-Cuban All Stars, Christian McBride and Mavis Staples this weekend. Oh, and the Tucson Symphony Orchestra is doing an Aretha Franklin tribute, too. Damn, we live in a great town for music.

Elsewhere in the book this week: Staff reporter Kathleen Kunz looks at why Tucson Electric Power is asking the Arizona Corporation Commission to raise your rates; The Skinny checks in on the race between Sen. Martha McSally and her likely Democratic challenger, retired NASA astronaut Mark Kelly; arts writer Margaret Regan finds out why downtown's Davis Dominguez Gallery is closing its doors; movie critic Bob Grimm says Underwater is shallow fun; comedy correspondent Linda Ray catches up with Neil Hamburger ahead of his performance at 191 Toole; associate editor Jeff Gardner previews guitar legend Eric Johnson's upcoming show at the historic Rialto Theatre; and there's plenty more in our pages, so you've got some reading to do.

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

Hear Nintz talk about what's happening in Tucson's entertainment scene Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. during The Frank Show on KLPX, 96.1 FM. Zona Politics with Jim Nintzel airs at 4 p.m. Sunday on KXCI, 91.3 FM.

More Editor's Note »

Tags:

More by Jim Nintzel

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Range

Claytoon of the Day: Fun With White People

Claytoon of the Day: Fun With White People

By Clay Jones Jan 15, 2020  12:30 pm

Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick Says She's Taking Leave of Office To Enter Alcohol Recovery Treatment

Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick Says She's Taking Leave of Office To Enter Alcohol Recovery Treatment

By Jim Nintzel and Austin Counts Jan 15, 2020  11:01 am

Bonnie Schock Named Executive Director At Fox Theatre

Bonnie Schock Named Executive Director At Fox Theatre

By Staff report Jan 15, 2020  9:51 am

More »

Latest in Editor's Note

  • Nine Years Later

    It’s hard to believe that it’s been nine years since those gunshots rang out on a clear Saturday morning in Tucson, taking six lives and forever changing many others. This week, associate editor Jeff Gardner writes about how the friends of the youngest victim of the shooting, 9-year-old Christina-Taylor Green, are honoring her in the year she would have graduated high school.
    • by Jim Nintzel
    • Jan 9, 2020

  • Jazz Hands, Everyone!

    The new year brings the sweet notes of bebop, swing and soul to our town with the Tucson Jazz Festival, now in its sixth year. We have a cover package all about this year's jazz fest, plus, plenty of other stories to get you started on this new year.
    • by Jim Nintzel
    • Jan 2, 2020
  • More »

Most Commented On

Facebook Activity

Tucson Weekly

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation