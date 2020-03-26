Living Room Theater 

With mass business closures and event cancelations, Tucsonans are finding themselves with ample time to work through that seemingly endless "to watch" movie list. But along with the news of shuttered businesses come pleas to support those community establishments struggling to make it through the next few weeks. Luckily for Tucson, two of the most beloved local spots to watch a film still have movie options available.

With the encroaching pandemic, The Loft Cinema first announced they would be limiting the amount of tickets sold to reduce crowd sizes, before closing their theater altogether. But on Friday, March 20, The Loft announced they would be hosting streaming opportunities for four arthouse films not available on other streaming platforms. Loft fans can purchase an "e-ticket" for the films and are then sent a link and password to view the film. The Loft Cinema will be splitting the revenue with the film's distributor 50/50. This money will go directly to their employees and essential operational costs while their theater is closed. The Loft Cinema is currently streaming:

Saint Frances. Winner of the SXSW Film Festival Audience Award, this feature film debut by director Alex Thompson examines the humor and difficulty found in girlhood, womanhood and motherhood. The story follows a nanny who forms an unlikely friendship with the 6-year-old she's tasked with taking care of. (104 minutes. Streaming ticket $12)

Corpus Christi. This 2020 Academy Award nominee for Best International Feature explores faith and atonement against the backdrop of a detention center. Lead actor Bartosz Bielenia's performance was celebrated for his passion and character depth as a minister of a small-town parish. Can he help heal the community reeling from a terrible tragedy or tear them further apart? (115 minutes. In Polish with English subtitles. Streaming ticket $12)

Bacurau. Described as the best John Carpenter movie that's not actually a John Carpenter movie, Bacurau is part horror, part "acid Western" and simultaneously a riff on film genres in general. Bacurau was directed by Brazilian duo Juliano Dornelles and Kleber Mendonça Filho, and blends culture and mental states as much as it does genre. (132 minutes. In Portuguese and English with English subtitles. Streaming ticket $12)

Dona Flor and Her Two Husbands. Unique among their streaming options, the Loft is also offering up a new restoration of this 1976 sex comedy. Upon release, Dona Flor became an arthouse smash and the most successful film in Brazilian history, and also launched the career of actress Sonia Braga. Internationally, Dona Flor also received nominations for both a Golden Globe and a BAFTA Award. (110 minutes. In Portuguese with English subtitles. Streaming ticket $12)

While their "film bar" is closed, Casa Video is still offering movie rentals, and are even doing some curbside service. According to Casa, all movies are now available for 14 days (except for one-day rentals). Instead of their normal 10-item limit, you can have up to 20 rentals out at a time. All rentals are being cleaned with disinfectant when they are being returned and when they are checked out. And for curbside service, just call ahead with a list of desired movie titles and concessions, just make sure you have an active and valid Casa Video in-store account. You will pay with your debit or credit card over the phone, and call them when you arrive and they will bring your items out to your vehicle. And while their bar area is closed for drinking, you can still select a beverage from their extensive beer and cider collection to enjoy with your movie at home.