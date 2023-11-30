Live Music Calendar

DEC. 1

Joe Peña, the Sunpunchers and Gene Moran

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $10

Ryanhood

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $25

“Scottish Fantasy” w/Tucson Symphony Orchestra

The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 7:30 p.m., $14-$90





DEC. 2

Betty Blowtorch

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $12-$15

Skid Row and Buckcherry

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $45-$60

A Winter’s Evening

w/Ryanhood

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $25





DEC. 3

Hotline TNT

Club Congress, 6:30 p.m., $15-$18

“Scottish Fantasy” w/Tucson Symphony Orchestra

The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 2 p.m., $14-$90





DEC. 5

Enjambre

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $30

The Musical Box

Rialto Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $38-$77

Steve Roach’s Ambient Lounge w/Robert Rich

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $20-$30





DEC. 6

Isidore String Quartet

Leo Rich Theater, 7:30 p.m., $12-$45

Tommy Emmanuel,

CGP w/Jerry Douglas

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$69.50





DEC. 7

Outlaw Mariachi

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $15-$20





DEC. 8

Dustbowl Revival

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $20-$25

Eddie Spaghetti

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $12-$15

Kings Return

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$42.50

Scene Queen

191 Toole, 7 p.m., $22





DEC. 9

“ABBA Holly Jolly Christmas”

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30

Burning Witches w/The Jack and Nikki Stringfield

Encore, 8 p.m., $15-$100

Michael Early Moods

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $13-$15

Gary Allan

Desert Diamond Sahuarita Diamond Center, 8 p.m., $35-$55

The Midtown Men

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$67.50

Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers

Rialto Theatre, 8:30 p.m., $30

Thelma and the Sleaze

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $15-$18

Tucson Opry: Holiday Edition!

Hotel Congress Plaza, 6:30 p.m., $20-$25





DEC. 13

“A Swingin’ Little Christmas” starring Jane Lynch

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$150





DEC. 14

Rick Springfield

Rialto Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $67-$151

Treaty Oak Revival

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $18-$23





DEC. 15

Festivus featuring Znora, Tonight’s Sunshine, Swigfoot, Noah Martin, ZeeCeeKeely, Sophia Rankin & the Sound, and Armando Moreno and the Revival

Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $5

“Merry-Achi Christmas” w/Mariachi Sol De Mexico with José Hernández

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$52.50

Ov Sulfur

The Rock, 7 p.m., $15





DEC. 16

“Making Spirits Bright”

w/Canadian Brass

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$52.50

Punk’s Not Dead; Yet II – Lenny Mental’s Birthday Bash featuring the Besmirchers, Fang, Gob Patrol, PS9, Manslaw and Umera

191 Toole, 7 p.m., $8-$10





DEC. 17

Pink Martini

featuring China Forbes

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7 p.m., $20-$85





DEC. 23

The Clairvoyants Holiday Spectacular

Desert Diamond Sahuarita Diamond Center, 8 p.m., $30-$40

Squirrel Nut Zippers

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$57.50





DEC. 28

Blue Öyster Cult

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $59.50-$154.50





DEC. 30

Sophia Rankin & the Sound

191 Toole, 7 p.m., $12-$15





DEC. 31

The Jack - The Ultimate Tribute to AC/DC

191 Toole, 7 p.m., $12-$15