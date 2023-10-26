Live Music Calendar

click to enlarge

nov 1

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $32





nov 2

The Dwarves

The Rock, 7 p.m., $20

Realize

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $12

Story of the Year

Encore, 7:30 p.m., $35





nov 3

mssv

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $16





nov 4

Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$67.50

Billy Raffoul

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $18-$20

Broadway Concert Experience featuring Kelly Anne Gower and Jonathan Williams

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30

Bronco and Los Invasores De Nuevo Leon

Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, 8 p.m., $36-$200

John Craigie

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $25

Slaughter to Prevail

Encore, 9 p.m., $35





nov 5

Blue October

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $35-$65

Plini

191 Toole, 7 p.m., $25





NOV 6

The Black Jacket Symphony presents Eagles’ “Hotel California”

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $25-$30

St. Paul & the Broken Bones

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$62.50





NOV 7

Noah Gundersen

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $22

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $46-$106

We Came as Romans

Encore, 7 p.m., $26





NOV 8

Jenny and the Mexicats and Silvana Estrada

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $25-$30

Liz Phair

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $49.50-$69.50

Michael Stephen Brown

Leo Rich Theater, 7:30 p.m., $12-$45

Wishbone Ash

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $39.50





NOV 9

Drive-By Truckers

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $35-$40





NOV 10

GhoSting the Machine (Police tribute)

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $17-$20

JW-Jones

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $15-$20

Rodney Crowell

Rialto Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$56.50

War

Desert Diamond Sahuarita Diamond Center, 8 p.m., $30-$45





NOV 11

As We Speak: Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain and Edgar Meyer featuring Rakesh Chaurasia

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$65

Mudhoney

Club Congress, 8 p.m., $24-$26

Red, White and Blues featuring Harlis Sweetwater

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $12-$15

Red, White and Blues featuring Wheeler Walker Jr.

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $32.50-$44.50





NOV 12

The Runts and Rabbit

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $12





NOV 13

Becca Mancari

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $16-$18

The Walters

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $25





NOV 14

The Steel Wheels

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $15-$20

Tennis

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $27.50





NOV 15

Aeromyth

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30

Dan Deacon

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20-$25





NOV 16

A Giant Dog

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $15





NOV 17

Brakence

Encore, 8 p.m., $26

idontknowjeffery w/Black Smurf and Mikey Rotten

The Rock, 9 p.m., $20-$50

Igor & the Red Elvises

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $15-$20

Iration

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $39.50-$49.50





NOV 18

Durand Jones

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $24.50

Jake White and William Clark Green

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $25





NOV 21

The Lucky Devils Band

Hotel Congress Plaza, 8 p.m., free

TX2

191 Toole, 6:45 p.m., $16-$18





NOV 21

Lindsey Stirling

The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 8 p.m., $175-$270

Phoneboy

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $18-$20

Saving Abel

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $22