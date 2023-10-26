Live Music Calendar

nov 1
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $32
nov 2
The Dwarves
The Rock, 7 p.m., $20
Realize
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $12
Story of the Year
Encore, 7:30 p.m., $35
nov 3
mssv
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $16
nov 4
Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$67.50
Billy Raffoul
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $18-$20
Broadway Concert Experience featuring Kelly Anne Gower and Jonathan Williams
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30
Bronco and Los Invasores De Nuevo Leon
Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, 8 p.m., $36-$200
John Craigie
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $25
Slaughter to Prevail
Encore, 9 p.m., $35
nov 5
Blue October
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $35-$65
Plini
191 Toole, 7 p.m., $25
NOV 6
The Black Jacket Symphony presents Eagles’ “Hotel California”
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $25-$30
St. Paul & the Broken Bones
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$62.50
NOV 7
Noah Gundersen
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $22
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $46-$106
We Came as Romans
Encore, 7 p.m., $26
NOV 8
Jenny and the Mexicats and Silvana Estrada
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $25-$30
Liz Phair
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $49.50-$69.50
Michael Stephen Brown
Leo Rich Theater, 7:30 p.m., $12-$45
Wishbone Ash
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $39.50
NOV 9
Drive-By Truckers
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $35-$40
NOV 10
GhoSting the Machine (Police tribute)
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $17-$20
JW-Jones
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $15-$20
Rodney Crowell
Rialto Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$56.50
War
Desert Diamond Sahuarita Diamond Center, 8 p.m., $30-$45
NOV 11
As We Speak: Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain and Edgar Meyer featuring Rakesh Chaurasia
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$65
Mudhoney
Club Congress, 8 p.m., $24-$26
Red, White and Blues featuring Harlis Sweetwater
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $12-$15
Red, White and Blues featuring Wheeler Walker Jr.
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $32.50-$44.50
NOV 12
The Runts and Rabbit
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $12
NOV 13
Becca Mancari
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $16-$18
The Walters
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $25
NOV 14
The Steel Wheels
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $15-$20
Tennis
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $27.50
NOV 15
Aeromyth
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30
Dan Deacon
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20-$25
NOV 16
A Giant Dog
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $15
NOV 17
Brakence
Encore, 8 p.m., $26
idontknowjeffery w/Black Smurf and Mikey Rotten
The Rock, 9 p.m., $20-$50
Igor & the Red Elvises
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $15-$20
Iration
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $39.50-$49.50
NOV 18
Durand Jones
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $24.50
Jake White and William Clark Green
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $25
NOV 21
The Lucky Devils Band
Hotel Congress Plaza, 8 p.m., free
TX2
191 Toole, 6:45 p.m., $16-$18
NOV 21
Lindsey Stirling
The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 8 p.m., $175-$270
Phoneboy
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $18-$20
Saving Abel
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $22