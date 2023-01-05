Live Music Calendar

JANUARY 5
Brice Winston and Outward Bound
The Century Room, 9 p.m., free
Golden Boots
LaCo Tucson, 6 p.m., free
Lucky Devils Band
Club Congress, 7 p.m., free
JANUARY 6
AZ Hip-Hop Showcase
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $10
Brian Lopez w/Holy Faint
Club Congress, 8 p.m., $17.51
Gimme Gimme Disco
Rialto Theatre, 9 p.m., $20
Greg Morton and Jim Stanley
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
Tucson Modern Jazz Quartet: The Music of Herbie Hancock
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $15-$25
JANUARY 7
Bex and Halsero
Hotel Congress Plaza, 10 p.m., free
Eddie Clendening and the Blue Ribbon Boys: Unheard Elvis ’55
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $14.42
Insound and Flow_
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $15
Kalimba: A Tribute to Earth,
Wind & Fire
Desert View Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30
Mariachi Nuevo Azteca
Rialto Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$30
Nathaniel Burnside
LaCo Tucson, 6 p.m., free
Paul Green
The Century Room, 9 p.m., $5-$15
JANUARY 8
Mik and the Funky Brunch
LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free
JANUARY 10
Lucas Julián Carballeira
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $14.42
Miss Lana Rebel and Kevin Michael Mayfield
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
JANUARY 11
Dale Watson
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35
Oscar Fuentes
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free