Live Music Calendar

JANUARY 5

Brice Winston and Outward Bound

The Century Room, 9 p.m., free

Golden Boots

LaCo Tucson, 6 p.m., free

Lucky Devils Band

Club Congress, 7 p.m., free


JANUARY 6

AZ Hip-Hop Showcase

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $10

Brian Lopez w/Holy Faint

Club Congress, 8 p.m., $17.51

Gimme Gimme Disco

Rialto Theatre, 9 p.m., $20

Greg Morton and Jim Stanley

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Tucson Modern Jazz Quartet: The Music of Herbie Hancock

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $15-$25


JANUARY 7

Bex and Halsero

Hotel Congress Plaza, 10 p.m., free

Eddie Clendening and the Blue Ribbon Boys: Unheard Elvis ’55

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $14.42

Insound and Flow_

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $15

Kalimba: A Tribute to Earth,

Wind & Fire

Desert View Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30

Mariachi Nuevo Azteca

Rialto Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$30

Nathaniel Burnside

LaCo Tucson, 6 p.m., free

Paul Green

The Century Room, 9 p.m., $5-$15


JANUARY 8

Mik and the Funky Brunch

LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free


JANUARY 10

Lucas Julián Carballeira

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $14.42

Miss Lana Rebel and Kevin Michael Mayfield

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free


JANUARY 11

Dale Watson

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35

Oscar Fuentes

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

David Arkenstone celebrates Christmas in the desert

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Mark Daly’s career has been one for the books

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

A Musical Counselor: DJ Jahmar is carrying on his father’s legacy

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Little Hurt strips down to the bare necessities

By Luke Hertel

Dizzying Skies: Local band Sweet Ghosts finally gets to celebrate the release of ‘An Endless Blue’

By Jeff Gardner

Pulling Away: Sophia Rankin stretches beyond her folk roots on Too Close to the Riptide

By Jeff Gardner

