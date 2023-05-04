Live Music Calendar May 4 to May 10

MAY 4
Benny Benack III
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35
Carrellee, Glacier.WAV, Plant Candy and Echo Fighter
Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10
Della Rose Band
The Maverick, 8 p.m., free
Freddy Parish
LaCo Tucson, 6 p.m., free
Hank Topless
LaCo Tucson, 6:30 p.m., free
Wednesday
Club Congress, 8 p.m., $15-$18
MAY 5
Alex Blue, S. Beezy, Daija Jimenez, Phoinixx and Soze
Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10
Greg Morton & Jim Stanley
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
Los Lonely Boys
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$65
Mark Guerrero Sings the Songs of Lalo Guerrero
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30
Metal Fest 23 (XXIII) w/Serious Play, Swarm of Serpents, Gutter Town and Non Gratas
191 Toole, 7 p.m., $5
Pancho Barraza
Casino del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, 8 p.m., $22.50-$125
Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $29-$32
The Wailers
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $28
MAY 6
The Distortionists, Autotelic and Pretty Ugly
Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10
Jameson Clay Koweek
LaCo Tucson, 10:30 a.m., free
Nathaniel Burnside
LaCo Tucson, 6 p.m., free
Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $29-$32
Save Ferris
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $24
Skip Heller’s Hollywood Film Noirchestra
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30
Tucson Jazz Institute Ellington Big Band
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30
XIXA
Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $20-$25
MAY 7
La Sonora Dinamita with Vilma Diaz
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $30-$40
Mik and the Funky Brunch
LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free
Nekromantix
Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $18-$22
MAY 8
Century Room Jazz Orchestra
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $15-$20
Ottmar Liebert and Luna Negra
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $30-$36
MAY 9
Gabrielle Pietrangelo
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $15-$20
Miss Lana Rebel & Kevin Michael Mayfield
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
Origami Angel
Club Congress, 6:30 p.m., $20-$23
MAY 10
Hurray for the Riff Raff (Solo)
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20
Mysterious Babies Traditional Jazz Band
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10
Oscar Fuentes
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free