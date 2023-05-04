Live Music Calendar May 4 to May 10

By

click to enlarge Live Music Calendar May 4 to May 10

MAY 4

Benny Benack III

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35

Carrellee, Glacier.WAV, Plant Candy and Echo Fighter

Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10

Della Rose Band

The Maverick, 8 p.m., free

Freddy Parish

LaCo Tucson, 6 p.m., free

Hank Topless

LaCo Tucson, 6:30 p.m., free

Wednesday

Club Congress, 8 p.m., $15-$18


MAY 5

Alex Blue, S. Beezy, Daija Jimenez, Phoinixx and Soze

Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10

Greg Morton & Jim Stanley

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Los Lonely Boys

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$65

Mark Guerrero Sings the Songs of Lalo Guerrero

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30

Metal Fest 23 (XXIII) w/Serious Play, Swarm of Serpents, Gutter Town and Non Gratas

191 Toole, 7 p.m., $5

Pancho Barraza

Casino del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, 8 p.m., $22.50-$125

Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $29-$32

The Wailers

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $28


MAY 6

The Distortionists, Autotelic and Pretty Ugly

Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10

Jameson Clay Koweek

LaCo Tucson, 10:30 a.m., free

Nathaniel Burnside

LaCo Tucson, 6 p.m., free

Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $29-$32

Save Ferris

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $24

Skip Heller’s Hollywood Film Noirchestra

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30

Tucson Jazz Institute Ellington Big Band

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30

XIXA

Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $20-$25


MAY 7

La Sonora Dinamita with Vilma Diaz

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $30-$40

Mik and the Funky Brunch

LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free

Nekromantix

Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $18-$22


MAY 8

Century Room Jazz Orchestra

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $15-$20

Ottmar Liebert and Luna Negra

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $30-$36


MAY 9

Gabrielle Pietrangelo

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $15-$20

Miss Lana Rebel & Kevin Michael Mayfield

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Origami Angel

Club Congress, 6:30 p.m., $20-$23


MAY 10

Hurray for the Riff Raff (Solo)

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20

Mysterious Babies Traditional Jazz Band

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10

Oscar Fuentes

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Latest in Music Feature

Skip Heller pays tribute to Lalo Guerrero

By Veronica Kuffel

Skip Heller pays tribute to Lalo Guerrero

Psychedelic Furs’ rocky road to new album

By Dave Gil de Rubio

Psychedelic Furs’ rocky road to new album

Trevor Rosen is living the dream with Old Dominion

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Trevor Rosen is living the dream with Old Dominion

Melissa Etheridge shares her journey through life

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Melissa Etheridge shares her journey through life
More »
More Music Feature
All Music
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Subscribe
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2023 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation