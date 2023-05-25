Live Music Calendar May 25 to May 31

MAY 25
Hank Topless
LaCo Tucson, 6:30 p.m., free
Sarah Shook & the Disarmers
Club Congress, 8 p.m., $17-$20
MAY 26
Grade 2
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $16
Greg Morton & Jim Stanley
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
The Luis Muñoz Quartet featuring Lois Mahalia
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30
MAY 27
All Time Low
Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $45-$60
Bob Bauer
LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free
Fat Tony
Hotel Congress Plaza, 10 p.m., free
Ice Cube w/Too $hort
Casino del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, 8 p.m., $32-$100
The Luis Muñoz Quartet featuring Lois Mahalia
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $20-$30
MAY 28
C U Soon, Louis On Tour, Death Will Bring Change and The Dead Writers
Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10
Jerry’s Middle Finger
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $25-$30
Mik and the Funky Brunch
LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free
Rob Scheps and Glen Moore
The Century Room, 4:30 p.m., $15-$20
MAY 29
Century Room Jazz Orchestra
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $15-$20
MAY 30
Larry June
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $45
Miss Lana Rebel & Kevin Michael Mayfield
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
MAY 31
Mysterious Babies Traditional Jazz Band
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10
Oscar Fuentes
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
Zebra
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $39-$58