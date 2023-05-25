Live Music Calendar May 25 to May 31

By

click to enlarge Live Music Calendar May 25 to May 31

MAY 25

Hank Topless

LaCo Tucson, 6:30 p.m., free

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers

Club Congress, 8 p.m., $17-$20


MAY 26

Grade 2

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $16

Greg Morton & Jim Stanley

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

The Luis Muñoz Quartet featuring Lois Mahalia

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30


MAY 27

All Time Low

Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $45-$60

Bob Bauer

LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free

Fat Tony

Hotel Congress Plaza, 10 p.m., free

Ice Cube w/Too $hort

Casino del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, 8 p.m., $32-$100

The Luis Muñoz Quartet featuring Lois Mahalia

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $20-$30


MAY 28

C U Soon, Louis On Tour, Death Will Bring Change and The Dead Writers

Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10

Jerry’s Middle Finger

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $25-$30

Mik and the Funky Brunch

LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free

Rob Scheps and Glen Moore

The Century Room, 4:30 p.m., $15-$20


MAY 29

Century Room Jazz Orchestra

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $15-$20


MAY 30

Larry June

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $45

Miss Lana Rebel & Kevin Michael Mayfield

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free


MAY 31

Mysterious Babies Traditional Jazz Band

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10

Oscar Fuentes

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Zebra

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $39-$58

Latest in Music Feature

Zebra celebrating 40th anniversary of debut album

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Zebra celebrating 40th anniversary of debut album

All Time Low grateful for fan support

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

All Time Low grateful for fan support

Jazz is musician Luis Muñoz’s life

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Jazz is musician Luis Muñoz’s life

Live Music Calendar May 18 to May 24

By Connor Dziawura

Live Music Calendar May 18 to May 24
More »
More Music Feature
All Music
Comments (1)
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Subscribe
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2023 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation