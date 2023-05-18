Live Music Calendar May 18 to May 24

MAY 18
Dear Nora w/Dogbreth and Cry, You Baby
Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10-$12
Tish Hinojosa
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $15-$18
Yoke Lore
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20
MAY 19
Ecclectic Jazz
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $15-$25
Greg Morton & Jim Stanley
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
Grupo Firme
Tucson Arena, 8 p.m., $159.50-$904.50
Neil Hamburger
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $25
MAY 20
Jameson Clay Koweek
LaCo Tucson, 10:30 a.m., free
Lo Blow
Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $10
Local Love w/Then When, Crown Syndicate, Cranberry Suit, Oracle Jane Station and Gidget on Donuts
191 Toole, 7 p.m., $5
Tucson Pops Orchestra with Crystal Stark
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30
MAY 21
Aaron Lewis
The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 7 p.m., $55-$85
The Brummies
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20
Mik and the Funky Brunch
LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free
MAY 22
Century Room Jazz Orchestra
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $15-$20
Twin Tribes
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20
MAY 23
Miss Lana Rebel & Kevin Michael Mayfield
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
MAY 24
Bastille
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $36-$68
Mysterious Babies Traditional Jazz Band
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10
Oscar Fuentes
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
Ultrabomb
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20