Live Music Calendar May 18 to May 24

MAY 18

Dear Nora w/Dogbreth and Cry, You Baby

Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10-$12

Tish Hinojosa

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $15-$18

Yoke Lore

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20


MAY 19

Ecclectic Jazz

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $15-$25

Greg Morton & Jim Stanley

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Grupo Firme

Tucson Arena, 8 p.m., $159.50-$904.50

Neil Hamburger

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $25


MAY 20

Jameson Clay Koweek

LaCo Tucson, 10:30 a.m., free

Lo Blow

Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $10

Local Love w/Then When, Crown Syndicate, Cranberry Suit, Oracle Jane Station and Gidget on Donuts

191 Toole, 7 p.m., $5

Tucson Pops Orchestra with Crystal Stark

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30


MAY 21

Aaron Lewis

The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 7 p.m., $55-$85

The Brummies

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20

Mik and the Funky Brunch

LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free


MAY 22

Century Room Jazz Orchestra

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $15-$20

Twin Tribes

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20


MAY 23

Miss Lana Rebel & Kevin Michael Mayfield

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free


MAY 24

Bastille

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $36-$68

Mysterious Babies Traditional Jazz Band

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10

Oscar Fuentes

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Ultrabomb

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20

