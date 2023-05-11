Live Music Calendar May 11 to May 17

MAY 11
First Day on Earth
Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $10
Freezing Hands, Spank and Lemon Drop Gang
Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10
Steve Hofstetter
191 Toole, 7 p.m., $28
MAY 12
Greg Morton & Jim Stanley
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
Malachite!, Bäsmini, Chess club Dropout, Tyler Beck (Stumpy), Disband, SudotheNomad and Bug Byte
Groundworks, 6:30 p.m., $8-$10
Sophia Rankin & the Sound
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $12.50-$15
Steff and the Articles
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $12
MAY 13
Bob Bauer
LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free
Crocodiles
Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $12-$15
Eugene Boronow
LaCo Tucson, 6 p.m., free
G Perico
191 Toole, 8:30 p.m., $25
Terra Tigerman, Chloe Defector, Gnoolie, HP, Like the Bug and Lunar Excursion Module
Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10
MAY 14
Mik and the Funky Brunch
LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free
MAY 15
Century Room Jazz Orchestra
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $15-$20
MAY 16
The Lucky Devils Band Showcase
Club Congress, 7 p.m., free
Miss Lana Rebel & Kevin Michael Mayfield
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
MAY 17
Mysterious Babies Traditional Jazz Band
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10
Oscar Fuentes
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
Tamikrest
Hotel Congress Plaza, 8 p.m., $17-$20