Live Music Calendar May 11 to May 17

MAY 11

First Day on Earth

Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $10

Freezing Hands, Spank and Lemon Drop Gang

Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10

Steve Hofstetter

191 Toole, 7 p.m., $28


MAY 12

Greg Morton & Jim Stanley

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Malachite!, Bäsmini, Chess club Dropout, Tyler Beck (Stumpy), Disband, SudotheNomad and Bug Byte

Groundworks, 6:30 p.m., $8-$10

Sophia Rankin & the Sound

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $12.50-$15

Steff and the Articles

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $12


MAY 13

Bob Bauer

LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free

Crocodiles

Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $12-$15

Eugene Boronow

LaCo Tucson, 6 p.m., free

G Perico

191 Toole, 8:30 p.m., $25

Terra Tigerman, Chloe Defector, Gnoolie, HP, Like the Bug and Lunar Excursion Module

Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10


MAY 14

Mik and the Funky Brunch

LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free


MAY 15

Century Room Jazz Orchestra

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $15-$20


MAY 16

The Lucky Devils Band Showcase

Club Congress, 7 p.m., free

Miss Lana Rebel & Kevin Michael Mayfield

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free


MAY 17

Mysterious Babies Traditional Jazz Band

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10

Oscar Fuentes

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Tamikrest

Hotel Congress Plaza, 8 p.m., $17-$20

