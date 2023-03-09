Live Music Calendar March 9 to March 15

MARCH 9
Deke Dickerson & the Whippersnappers w/Frank and Deans
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $15
Emily Xander Quartet
The Century Room, 9 p.m., free-$10
Instrumental Golden Boots
LaCo Tucson, 6 p.m., free
MattstaGraham and Raccoon Tour
Club Congress, 6 p.m., $12
Rob Boone Quartet
The Century Room, 6 p.m., free-$10
MARCH 10
Data Data, Lu, Sadchke and Feedback Machines
Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10
Gillian Margot w/the Geoffrey Keezer Trio
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$40
Greg Morton and Jim Stanley
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
Krooked Kings
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $15
Lizzy and the Triggermen
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $25-$30
Los Lobos
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $37.50-$75
Skeletal Remains
The Rock, 7 p.m., $15
MARCH 11
Eugene Boronow
LaCo Tucson, 6 p.m., free
Gillian Margot w/the Geoffrey Keezer Trio
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$40
Glitterer
Club Congress, 8 p.m., $15-$17
Jameson Clay Koweek
LaCo Tucson, 10:30 a.m., free
Meltt
Groundworks, 7 p.m., $12-$14
Shwayze
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20
MARCH 12
Cheekface and Sad Park
Groundworks, 7 p.m., $15
Enumclaw
Club Congress, 8 p.m., $13-$15
Mik and the Funky Brunch
LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free
MARCH 13
Boyo, Cherry Avenue and Matarraz
Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10
Century Room Jazz Orchestra
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10-$15
MARCH 14
The Fabulous Thunderbirds
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$72
Flogging Molly
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $42.50-$58
Miss Lana Rebel and Kevin Michael Mayfield
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
Songwriter Saloon hosted by Mamma Coal featuring JD Graham and John Coinman
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $7
MARCH 15
Acoustic Alchemy
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $28-$36
America the Beautiful
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30
Dicqbeats, Fairuza Suik, Destruido and Trash Lizard
Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10
Mysterious Babies
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10
North Mississippi Allstars
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $28
Oscar Fuentes
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free