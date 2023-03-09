Live Music Calendar March 9 to March 15

By

click to enlarge Live Music Calendar March 9 to March 15

MARCH 9

Deke Dickerson & the Whippersnappers w/Frank and Deans

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $15

Emily Xander Quartet

The Century Room, 9 p.m., free-$10

Instrumental Golden Boots

LaCo Tucson, 6 p.m., free

MattstaGraham and Raccoon Tour

Club Congress, 6 p.m., $12

Rob Boone Quartet

The Century Room, 6 p.m., free-$10


MARCH 10

Data Data, Lu, Sadchke and Feedback Machines

Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10

Gillian Margot w/the Geoffrey Keezer Trio

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$40

Greg Morton and Jim Stanley

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Krooked Kings

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $15

Lizzy and the Triggermen

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $25-$30

Los Lobos

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $37.50-$75

Skeletal Remains

The Rock, 7 p.m., $15


MARCH 11

Eugene Boronow

LaCo Tucson, 6 p.m., free

Gillian Margot w/the Geoffrey Keezer Trio

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$40

Glitterer

Club Congress, 8 p.m., $15-$17

Jameson Clay Koweek

LaCo Tucson, 10:30 a.m., free

Meltt

Groundworks, 7 p.m., $12-$14

Shwayze

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20


MARCH 12

Cheekface and Sad Park

Groundworks, 7 p.m., $15

Enumclaw

Club Congress, 8 p.m., $13-$15

Mik and the Funky Brunch

LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free


MARCH 13

Boyo, Cherry Avenue and Matarraz

Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10

Century Room Jazz Orchestra

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10-$15


MARCH 14

The Fabulous Thunderbirds

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$72

Flogging Molly

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $42.50-$58

Miss Lana Rebel and Kevin Michael Mayfield

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Songwriter Saloon hosted by Mamma Coal featuring JD Graham and John Coinman

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $7


MARCH 15

Acoustic Alchemy

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $28-$36

America the Beautiful

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30

Dicqbeats, Fairuza Suik, Destruido and Trash Lizard

Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10

Mysterious Babies

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10

North Mississippi Allstars

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $28

Oscar Fuentes

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Latest in Music Feature

Bluegrass festival is about music and community

By Laura Latzko

Bluegrass festival is about music and community

Life comes full circle for musician Billy Shaw Jr.

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Life comes full circle for musician Billy Shaw Jr.

Gimme ABBA: Mania pays tribute to the great Swedish rock/pop group

By Laura Latzko

Gimme ABBA: Mania pays tribute to the great Swedish rock/pop group

Live Music Calendar March 1 to March 8

By Connor Dziawura

Live Music Calendar March 1 to March 8
More »
More Music Feature
All Music
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Readers also liked…

Pulling Away: Sophia Rankin stretches beyond her folk roots on Too Close to the Riptide

By Jeff Gardner

Pulling Away: Sophia Rankin stretches beyond her folk roots on Too Close to the Riptide

Trending in the Alternative Press

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Subscribe
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2023 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation