Live Music Calendar March 23 to March 31

By

click to enlarge Live Music Calendar March 23 to March 31

MARCH 23

Hank Topless

LaCo Tucson, 6:30 p.m., free

Hemlock

The Rock, 6 p.m., $15-$20

Hermanos Gutiérrez

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $25

Mr. Ho’s Orchestrotica

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$40

Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees

Rialto Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $27.50-$64.50


MARCH 24

Carvin Jones

The Rock, 8 p.m., $25-$75

Greg Morton and Jim Stanley

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Jimmie Allen

Desert Diamond Sahuarita Casino and Resort, 8 p.m., $29.50-$69.50

Josh Turner

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $44.50-$79.50

Kristin Korb

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30

Los Caligaris

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $35-$40

Metalachi

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $23.18

Rosanne Cash and John Leventhal

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$72.50

Sophia Rankin & the Sound

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $12


MARCH 25

The Bennu

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $10-$12

Fat Tony

Hotel Congress Plaza, 10 p.m., free

Heather “Lil’ Mama” Hardy

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Jameson Clay Koweek

LaCo Tucson, 10:30 a.m., free

Patti Zlaket and Friends

The Century Room, 7 p.m., free-$10

Ronstadt Revival

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30

Teddy Morgan and Special Guests

Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12

Token

191 Toole, 9 p.m., $25

Tucson Symphony Orchestra: The Music of John Williams

The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 7:30 p.m., $18-$82


MARCH 26

Danny Bonilla, Daytrails and Alex Blue

Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10-$12

Mik and the Funky Brunch

LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free

Tucson Symphony Orchestra: The Music of John Williams

The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 2 p.m., $18-$82

Vanessa Collier

Hotel Congress Plaza, 6 p.m., $23.18

Zoso

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $18


MARCH 27

Century Room Jazz Orchestra

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10-$15


Underoath

Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $41-$51


MARCH 28

beabadoobee

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $27.50

Black Flag

The Rock, 8 p.m., $20

Miss Lana Rebel and Kevin Michael Mayfield

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

TobyMac

Tucson Arena, 7 p.m., $15-$49.75


MARCH 29

Meow Meow

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$42.50

Mysterious Babies

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10

Oscar Fuentes

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

The Silos

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $16


MARCH 30

Militarie Gun

Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $15-$17


MARCH 31

Chris Pierce

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $12-$16

Christian Sands Trio

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $30-$45

Greg Morton and Jim Stanley

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Tucson Symphony Orchestra: Mahler’s “Resurrection”

The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 7:30 p.m., $18-$90

Wynton Marsalis

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $57.50-$175

