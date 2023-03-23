Live Music Calendar March 23 to March 31

MARCH 23
Hank Topless
LaCo Tucson, 6:30 p.m., free
Hemlock
The Rock, 6 p.m., $15-$20
Hermanos Gutiérrez
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $25
Mr. Ho’s Orchestrotica
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$40
Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees
Rialto Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $27.50-$64.50
MARCH 24
Carvin Jones
The Rock, 8 p.m., $25-$75
Greg Morton and Jim Stanley
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
Jimmie Allen
Desert Diamond Sahuarita Casino and Resort, 8 p.m., $29.50-$69.50
Josh Turner
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $44.50-$79.50
Kristin Korb
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30
Los Caligaris
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $35-$40
Metalachi
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $23.18
Rosanne Cash and John Leventhal
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$72.50
Sophia Rankin & the Sound
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $12
MARCH 25
The Bennu
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $10-$12
Fat Tony
Hotel Congress Plaza, 10 p.m., free
Heather “Lil’ Mama” Hardy
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
Jameson Clay Koweek
LaCo Tucson, 10:30 a.m., free
Patti Zlaket and Friends
The Century Room, 7 p.m., free-$10
Ronstadt Revival
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30
Teddy Morgan and Special Guests
Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12
Token
191 Toole, 9 p.m., $25
Tucson Symphony Orchestra: The Music of John Williams
The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 7:30 p.m., $18-$82
MARCH 26
Danny Bonilla, Daytrails and Alex Blue
Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10-$12
Mik and the Funky Brunch
LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free
Tucson Symphony Orchestra: The Music of John Williams
The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 2 p.m., $18-$82
Vanessa Collier
Hotel Congress Plaza, 6 p.m., $23.18
Zoso
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $18
MARCH 27
Century Room Jazz Orchestra
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10-$15
Underoath
Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $41-$51
MARCH 28
beabadoobee
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $27.50
Black Flag
The Rock, 8 p.m., $20
Miss Lana Rebel and Kevin Michael Mayfield
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
TobyMac
Tucson Arena, 7 p.m., $15-$49.75
MARCH 29
Meow Meow
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$42.50
Mysterious Babies
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10
Oscar Fuentes
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
The Silos
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $16
MARCH 30
Militarie Gun
Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $15-$17
MARCH 31
Chris Pierce
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $12-$16
Christian Sands Trio
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $30-$45
Greg Morton and Jim Stanley
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
Tucson Symphony Orchestra: Mahler’s “Resurrection”
The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 7:30 p.m., $18-$90
Wynton Marsalis
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $57.50-$175