Live Music Calendar March 16 to March 22

MARCH 16
Heather “Lil’ Mama” Hardy
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
Lauren Kinhan with the Martin Bejerano Trio
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $15-$25
MARCH 17
Greg Morton and Jim Stanley
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
Have It Your Way
191 Toole, 9 p.m., $12-$16
Tom Wakeling and Steve Christofferson
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $15-$25
Tucson Symphony Orchestra: Tantalizing Tricksters
The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 7:30 p.m., $18-$90
MARCH 18
Bird Friend, Myles Burr, Magic Mountain, Cat Mountain and Iris Elke
Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10
Bob Bauer
LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free
Instrumental Golden Boots
LaCo Tucson, 6 p.m., free
Pinback
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $25
Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30
Tim Kliphuis
The Century Room, 4:30 p.m., $20-$30
Voyager (Journey tribute)
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$45
MARCH 19
Celebrating Anna Warr – A Memorial Concert
Hotel Congress Plaza, 1 p.m., free
Mik and the Funky Brunch
LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free
Tucson Symphony Orchestra: Tantalizing Tricksters
The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 2 p.m., $18-$90
Walter Trout Band
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $29-$36
MARCH 20
Century Room Jazz Orchestra
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10-$15
Greta Van Fleet
Tucson Arena, 8 p.m., $57.50-$77.50
Model/Actriz
Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $13-$15
MARCH 21
Black Violin
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $39-$58
Damien Jurado
Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $25
Hanna Haas w/Brian Lopez and The Senators
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10-$20
Miss Lana Rebel and Kevin Michael Mayfield
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
SaddleBrooke Variety Show: Pages from the Great American Songbook
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 4 p.m., $28
zzzahar, Shutups and C U Soon
Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10-$12
MARCH 22
Caloncho
Hotel Congress Plaza, 8 p.m., $25-$27
Holy Faint, Fairy Bones and Sky Creature
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $10
Kevin Kaarl
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $35-$45
Mysterious Babies
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10
Oscar Fuentes
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
SaddleBrooke Variety Show: Pages from the Great American Songbook
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $28
Self-Neglect, Closet Goth and Dung Eater
Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10
Tucson Symphony Orchestra: An Evening with Hilary Hahn
The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 7:30 p.m., $18-$59