Live Music Calendar March 16 to March 22

By

click to enlarge Live Music Calendar March 16 to March 22

MARCH 16

Heather “Lil’ Mama” Hardy

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Lauren Kinhan with the Martin Bejerano Trio

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $15-$25


MARCH 17

Greg Morton and Jim Stanley

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Have It Your Way

191 Toole, 9 p.m., $12-$16

Tom Wakeling and Steve Christofferson

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $15-$25

Tucson Symphony Orchestra: Tantalizing Tricksters

The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 7:30 p.m., $18-$90


MARCH 18

Bird Friend, Myles Burr, Magic Mountain, Cat Mountain and Iris Elke

Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10

Bob Bauer

LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free

Instrumental Golden Boots

LaCo Tucson, 6 p.m., free

Pinback

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $25

Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30

Tim Kliphuis

The Century Room, 4:30 p.m., $20-$30

Voyager (Journey tribute)

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$45


MARCH 19

Celebrating Anna Warr – A Memorial Concert

Hotel Congress Plaza, 1 p.m., free

Mik and the Funky Brunch

LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free

Tucson Symphony Orchestra: Tantalizing Tricksters

The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 2 p.m., $18-$90

Walter Trout Band

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $29-$36


MARCH 20

Century Room Jazz Orchestra

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10-$15

Greta Van Fleet

Tucson Arena, 8 p.m., $57.50-$77.50

Model/Actriz

Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $13-$15


MARCH 21

Black Violin

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $39-$58

Damien Jurado

Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $25

Hanna Haas w/Brian Lopez and The Senators

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10-$20

Miss Lana Rebel and Kevin Michael Mayfield

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

SaddleBrooke Variety Show: Pages from the Great American Songbook

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 4 p.m., $28

zzzahar, Shutups and C U Soon

Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10-$12


MARCH 22

Caloncho

Hotel Congress Plaza, 8 p.m., $25-$27

Holy Faint, Fairy Bones and Sky Creature

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $10

Kevin Kaarl

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $35-$45

Mysterious Babies

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10

Oscar Fuentes

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

SaddleBrooke Variety Show: Pages from the Great American Songbook

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $28

Self-Neglect, Closet Goth and Dung Eater

Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10

Tucson Symphony Orchestra: An Evening with Hilary Hahn

The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 7:30 p.m., $18-$59

