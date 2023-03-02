Live Music Calendar March 1 to March 8

MARCH 1
Dos Argentés, Bright Bright and Viané
Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $10
Eric Johnson
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $29-$36
Joe Bourne Sings Nat King Cole
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $15-$25
Mysterious Babies
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10
Oscar Fuentes
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
Pokey LaFarge
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $26
MARCH 2
The Basements
Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $5-$8
Brice Winston and Outward Bound
The Century Room, 9 p.m., free-$10
Freddy Parish
LaCo Tucson, 6 p.m., free
Mitchell/Nakanishi/Saxe/Swan
The Century Room, 7 p.m., free-$10
Riley Green
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., sold out
Smidley, Dominic Angelella and Orchadia
Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10
MARCH 3
Arcoiris Sandoval
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30
Greg Morton and Jim Stanley
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
Holy Faint
Club Congress, 8:30 p.m., $10-$12
MANIA: The ABBA Tribute
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $27.50-$64.50
N8NOFACE
191 Toole, 7:30 p.m., $15
Rubee, Lunar Excursion Module, Isaiah Sparks and Solstice Alfie
Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10
MARCH 4
Arcoiris Sandoval
The Century Room, 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., $15-$20
Bob Bauer
LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free
Charles Ellsworth, Haymarket Squares, Gnoolie and Coffin Hotbox
Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10
Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $26-$38
DJ Dan
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20
John Pizzarelli and Catherine Russell
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $27.50-$52.50
Nathaniel Burnside
LaCo Tucson, 6 p.m., free
The Queen’s Cartoonists
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $20-$25
Sharon Owens (Barbra Streisand tribute)
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30
Susan Artemis
The Century Room, 6 p.m., free
MARCH 5
GeminiiDragon
Hotel Congress Plaza, 4 p.m., $10
Loolowingen, Kulululu, Peanut Penpals and Rats in the Hallway
Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10
Mik and the Funky Brunch
LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free
Paul Cherry and The Mattson 2
Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $20.60
Ray Templin Trio
The Century Room, 4 p.m., $20-$25
MARCH 6
NO SHOWS SCHEDULED
MARCH 7
Jane’s Addiction
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $96.50-$129.50
Lucky Devils Band
Hotel Congress Plaza, 8 p.m., free
Miss Lana Rebel and
Kevin Michael Mayfield
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
Steve Roach
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10-$15
Thee Sacred Souls
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $25
MARCH 8
Eddie 9V
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $12-$15
Legacy
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30
Legendary Shack Shakers
Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $18-$22
Mysterious Babies
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10
Oscar Fuentes
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
Pearl Earl, System Exclusive, Langsuara and New Misphoria
Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $37.50-$67.50