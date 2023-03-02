Live Music Calendar March 1 to March 8

MARCH 1

Dos Argentés, Bright Bright and Viané

Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $10

Eric Johnson

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $29-$36

Joe Bourne Sings Nat King Cole

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $15-$25

Mysterious Babies

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10

Oscar Fuentes

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Pokey LaFarge

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $26


MARCH 2

The Basements

Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $5-$8

Brice Winston and Outward Bound

The Century Room, 9 p.m., free-$10

Freddy Parish

LaCo Tucson, 6 p.m., free

Mitchell/Nakanishi/Saxe/Swan

The Century Room, 7 p.m., free-$10

Riley Green

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., sold out

Smidley, Dominic Angelella and Orchadia

Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10


MARCH 3

Arcoiris Sandoval

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30

Greg Morton and Jim Stanley

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Holy Faint

Club Congress, 8:30 p.m., $10-$12

MANIA: The ABBA Tribute

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $27.50-$64.50

N8NOFACE

191 Toole, 7:30 p.m., $15

Rubee, Lunar Excursion Module, Isaiah Sparks and Solstice Alfie

Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10


MARCH 4

Arcoiris Sandoval

The Century Room, 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., $15-$20

Bob Bauer

LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free

Charles Ellsworth, Haymarket Squares, Gnoolie and Coffin Hotbox

Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10

Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $26-$38

DJ Dan

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20

John Pizzarelli and Catherine Russell

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $27.50-$52.50

Nathaniel Burnside

LaCo Tucson, 6 p.m., free

The Queen’s Cartoonists

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $20-$25

Sharon Owens (Barbra Streisand tribute)

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30

Susan Artemis

The Century Room, 6 p.m., free


MARCH 5

GeminiiDragon

Hotel Congress Plaza, 4 p.m., $10

Loolowingen, Kulululu, Peanut Penpals and Rats in the Hallway

Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10

Mik and the Funky Brunch

LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free

Paul Cherry and The Mattson 2

Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $20.60

Ray Templin Trio

The Century Room, 4 p.m., $20-$25


MARCH 6

NO SHOWS SCHEDULED


MARCH 7

Jane’s Addiction

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $96.50-$129.50

Lucky Devils Band

Hotel Congress Plaza, 8 p.m., free

Miss Lana Rebel and

Kevin Michael Mayfield

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Steve Roach

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10-$15

Thee Sacred Souls

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $25


MARCH 8

Eddie 9V

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $12-$15

Legacy

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30

Legendary Shack Shakers

Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $18-$22

Mysterious Babies

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10

Oscar Fuentes

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Pearl Earl, System Exclusive, Langsuara and New Misphoria

Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $37.50-$67.50

