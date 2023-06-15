Live Music Calendar June 15 to June 30

By

click to enlarge Live Music Calendar June 15 to June 30

JUNE 15

Slothrust
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20

sundiver ca

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $15-$18


JUNE 16

Greg Morton and Jim Stanley
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Insound

Club Congress, 8:30 p.m., $10-$12
Midnight

The Rock, 7 p.m., $23

Orchadia

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $5

T3R Elemento

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $39.50-$54.50


JUNE 17

Al Jardine

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$47.50

Jameson Clay Koweek

LaCo Tucson, 10:30 a.m., free

The Rialto Showcase w/Saguaroville, Something Like Appropriate, Then When and Theocide

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $10


JUNE 18

Brain Tourniquet and Sex Prisoner

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $12

Creeping Death

The Rock, 6 p.m., $20

Dennis Jones Band

Hotel Congress Plaza, 6 p.m., $12-$15

Mik and the Funky Brunch

LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free


JUNE 20

Miss Lana Rebel and Kevin Michael Mayfield

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free


JUNE 21

Graham Nash

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $41-$101

Oscar Fuentes

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free



JUNE 22

Hank Topless

LaCo Tucson, 6 p.m., free


JUNE 23

decker.

Club Congress, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15

Greg Morton and Jim Stanley

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Hobo Johnson

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $25
One of These Nights (The Eagles tribute)

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$45


JUNE 24

Southern Culture on the Skids

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20


JUNE 25

Mik and the Funky Brunch

LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free


JUNE 27

Miss Lana Rebel and Kevin Michael Mayfield

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Venom Inc.

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $28


JUNE 28

Oscar Fuentes

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Protomartyr

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $18


JUNE 29

Alabama

Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, 8 p.m., $44-$499.50

Scattered Guts

Club Congress, 8 p.m., $10


JUNE 30

Bonny Doon

Club Congress, 8 p.m., $13-$15

Easton Corbin

Desert Diamond Casino — Sahuarita, 8 p.m., $20-$40

Greg Morton and Jim Stanley

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Latest in Music Feature

Southwest provides fodder for Tina & Her Pony songs

By Jack Miessner

Southwest provides fodder for Tina & Her Pony songs

Meet Me @ The Altar set to make Tucson debut

By Alex Gallagher

Meet Me @ The Altar set to make Tucson debut

Brian Berggoetz Band fetes new EP with party

By Laura Latzko

Brian Berggoetz Band fetes new EP with party

Zebra celebrating 40th anniversary of debut album

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Zebra celebrating 40th anniversary of debut album
More »
More Music Feature
All Music
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Subscribe
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2023 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation