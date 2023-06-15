Live Music Calendar June 15 to June 30

JUNE 15

Slothrust

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20

sundiver ca

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $15-$18





JUNE 16

Greg Morton and Jim Stanley

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Insound

Club Congress, 8:30 p.m., $10-$12

Midnight

The Rock, 7 p.m., $23

Orchadia

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $5

T3R Elemento

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $39.50-$54.50





JUNE 17

Al Jardine

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$47.50

Jameson Clay Koweek

LaCo Tucson, 10:30 a.m., free

The Rialto Showcase w/Saguaroville, Something Like Appropriate, Then When and Theocide

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $10





JUNE 18

Brain Tourniquet and Sex Prisoner

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $12

Creeping Death

The Rock, 6 p.m., $20

Dennis Jones Band

Hotel Congress Plaza, 6 p.m., $12-$15

Mik and the Funky Brunch

LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free





JUNE 20

Miss Lana Rebel and Kevin Michael Mayfield

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free





JUNE 21

Graham Nash

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $41-$101

Oscar Fuentes

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free









JUNE 22

Hank Topless

LaCo Tucson, 6 p.m., free





JUNE 23

decker.

Club Congress, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15

Greg Morton and Jim Stanley

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Hobo Johnson

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $25

One of These Nights (The Eagles tribute)

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$45





JUNE 24

Southern Culture on the Skids

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20





JUNE 25

Mik and the Funky Brunch

LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free





JUNE 27

Miss Lana Rebel and Kevin Michael Mayfield

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Venom Inc.

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $28





JUNE 28

Oscar Fuentes

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Protomartyr

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $18





JUNE 29

Alabama

Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, 8 p.m., $44-$499.50

Scattered Guts

Club Congress, 8 p.m., $10





JUNE 30

Bonny Doon

Club Congress, 8 p.m., $13-$15

Easton Corbin

Desert Diamond Casino — Sahuarita, 8 p.m., $20-$40

Greg Morton and Jim Stanley

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free