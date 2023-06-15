Live Music Calendar June 15 to June 30

JUNE 15
Slothrust
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20
sundiver ca
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $15-$18
JUNE 16
Greg Morton and Jim Stanley
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
Insound
Club Congress, 8:30 p.m., $10-$12
Midnight
The Rock, 7 p.m., $23
Orchadia
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $5
T3R Elemento
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $39.50-$54.50
JUNE 17
Al Jardine
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$47.50
Jameson Clay Koweek
LaCo Tucson, 10:30 a.m., free
The Rialto Showcase w/Saguaroville, Something Like Appropriate, Then When and Theocide
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $10
JUNE 18
Brain Tourniquet and Sex Prisoner
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $12
Creeping Death
The Rock, 6 p.m., $20
Dennis Jones Band
Hotel Congress Plaza, 6 p.m., $12-$15
Mik and the Funky Brunch
LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free
JUNE 20
Miss Lana Rebel and Kevin Michael Mayfield
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
JUNE 21
Graham Nash
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $41-$101
Oscar Fuentes
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
JUNE 22
Hank Topless
LaCo Tucson, 6 p.m., free
JUNE 23
decker.
Club Congress, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15
Greg Morton and Jim Stanley
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
Hobo Johnson
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $25
One of These Nights (The Eagles tribute)
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$45
JUNE 24
Southern Culture on the Skids
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20
JUNE 25
Mik and the Funky Brunch
LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free
JUNE 27
Miss Lana Rebel and Kevin Michael Mayfield
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
Venom Inc.
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $28
JUNE 28
Oscar Fuentes
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
Protomartyr
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $18
JUNE 29
Alabama
Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, 8 p.m., $44-$499.50
Scattered Guts
Club Congress, 8 p.m., $10
JUNE 30
Bonny Doon
Club Congress, 8 p.m., $13-$15
Easton Corbin
Desert Diamond Casino — Sahuarita, 8 p.m., $20-$40
Greg Morton and Jim Stanley
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free