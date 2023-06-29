Live Music Calendar July 1 to July 7

By

click to enlarge Live Music Calendar July 1 to July 7

JULY 1

Bob Log III

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $15

Cel Damage, After Tomorrow, Spit, Overthinking and Maldita Gente

Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10

Night Weather

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $10

Noah Haidu, Buster Williams and Lenny White celebrate Keith Jarrett Standards

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35

Southbound Pilot

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $8-$10


JULY 2

The Wayback Machine & Friends

Hotel Congress Plaza, 6 p.m., $8


JULY 3

Century Room Jazz Orchestra

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $15-$20


JULY 4

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY!

click to enlarge Live Music Calendar July 1 to July 7
BigStock

JULY 5

America the Beautiful

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30

Mysterious Babies Traditional Jazz Band

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10

Summer Nights Show w/Disband, Rae L, Bliss Out, Chai and Elder Momma

Club Congress, 6:30 p.m., $10


JULY 6

Juan Wauters

Club Congress, 8 p.m., $14-$16


July 7

Analog Monsters, Hotel Pink, Cherry Avenue and The Jonah Show

Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10

Brice Winston Celebrates Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30

The Jack - A Tribute to AC/DC

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $15

Line of Fire

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $10

Tides Listening Party

Club Congress, 8 p.m., $10

Latest in Music Feature

And Bonny Doon said, ‘Let There Be Music’

By Jack Miessner

And Bonny Doon said, ‘Let There Be Music’

Decker’s new album was collaborative effort

By Laura Latzko

Decker’s new album was collaborative effort

Metal society hosting benefit for ‘mosh pit mom’

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Metal society hosting benefit for ‘mosh pit mom’

Protomartyr shows ‘growth’ on new record

By Jack Miessner

Protomartyr shows ‘growth’ on new record
More »
More Music Feature
All Music
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Subscribe
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2023 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation