Live Music Calendar July 1 to July 7

JULY 1
Bob Log III
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $15
Cel Damage, After Tomorrow, Spit, Overthinking and Maldita Gente
Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10
Night Weather
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $10
Noah Haidu, Buster Williams and Lenny White celebrate Keith Jarrett Standards
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35
Southbound Pilot
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $8-$10
JULY 2
The Wayback Machine & Friends
Hotel Congress Plaza, 6 p.m., $8
JULY 3
Century Room Jazz Orchestra
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $15-$20
JULY 4
HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY!
JULY 5
America the Beautiful
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30
Mysterious Babies Traditional Jazz Band
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10
Summer Nights Show w/Disband, Rae L, Bliss Out, Chai and Elder Momma
Club Congress, 6:30 p.m., $10
JULY 6
Juan Wauters
Club Congress, 8 p.m., $14-$16
July 7
Analog Monsters, Hotel Pink, Cherry Avenue and The Jonah Show
Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10
Brice Winston Celebrates Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30
The Jack - A Tribute to AC/DC
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $15
Line of Fire
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $10
Tides Listening Party
Club Congress, 8 p.m., $10