Live Music Calendar Jan. 26 - Feb. 4

By

click to enlarge Live Music Calendar Jan. 26 - Feb. 4

JANUARY 26

Bush, Marshall, Meyer, Meyer

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $24-$50

Hank Topless

LaCo Tucson, 6:30 p.m., free


JANUARY 27

Greg Morton and Jim Stanley

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Will Sheff/Okkervil River

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20


JANUARY 28

Bex and Halsero

Hotel Congress Plaza, 10 p.m., free

Michael Cavanaugh: Music of Billy Joel & Elton John

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $40-$72.50

Noah Martin Band

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $10

Tucson Jazz Trio

LaCo Tucson, 6 p.m., free


JANUARY 29

The Altons

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20

Mik and the Funky Brunch

LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free


FEBRUARY 1

Oscar Fuentes

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Shania Twin

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30


FEBRUARY 2

Duane Reilly

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $0-$10

San Jose Taiko

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $25-$42.50

STRFKR

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $23-$25

Sunn O))) Shoshin () Duo

Rialto Theatre, 9 p.m., $30

We Banjo 3

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $28

FEBRUARY 3

Brooklyn Rider and Magos Hererra

Centennial Hall, 8 p.m., $39-$64

Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. and the Ils Sont Partis Band

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $28.33

Gem & Jam Festival w/The Floozies, Emancipator, The Motet, Ott. and The Funk Hunters

Pima County Fairgrounds, 11:30 a.m. to 4 a.m., $75-$2,100

Greg Morton and Jim Stanley

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Le Trebuchet

Club Congress, 8 p.m., $10

Puzzle

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $22


FEBRUARY 4

Adventures in Parrotdise: A Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30

Gem & Jam Festival w/LSDREAM, Justin Martin, SoDown, Haywyre and Snakes & Stars

Pima County Fairgrounds, 10:45 a.m. to 4 a.m., $75-$2,100

Mac Sabbath

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $22

the moss

Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $13-$15

Nathaniel Burnside

LaCo Tucson, 6 p.m., free

Latest in Music Feature

Ireland’s We Banjo 3 prepares for hiatus

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Ireland’s We Banjo 3 prepares for hiatus

Live Music Calendar Jan. 19 - Jan. 25

By Connor Dziawura

Live Music Calendar Jan. 19 - Jan. 25

Singer Dave Mensch thrives on connecting with fans

By Bridgette M. Redman

Singer Dave Mensch thrives on connecting with fans

Live Music Calendar Jan. 12 - Jan. 18

By Connor Dziawura

Live Music Calendar Jan. 12 - Jan. 18
More »
More Music Feature
All Music
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Readers also liked…

Dizzying Skies: Local band Sweet Ghosts finally gets to celebrate the release of ‘An Endless Blue’

By Jeff Gardner

Dizzying Skies: Local band Sweet Ghosts finally gets to celebrate the release of ‘An Endless Blue’

Pulling Away: Sophia Rankin stretches beyond her folk roots on Too Close to the Riptide

By Jeff Gardner

Pulling Away: Sophia Rankin stretches beyond her folk roots on Too Close to the Riptide

Trending in the Alternative Press

Tucson Weekly

Best of Tucson Weekly

Tucson Weekly

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Subscribe
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2023 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation