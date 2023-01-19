Live Music Calendar Jan. 19 - Jan. 25

By

click to enlarge Live Music Calendar Jan. 19 - Jan. 25

JANUARY 19

Armen Donelian Trio

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $35

Golden Boots

LaCo Tucson, 6 p.m., free

Pedrito Martinez and Alfredo Rodriguez

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $39.50-$65.50

Samara Joy

Playground Bar & Lounge, 7:30 p.m., $39.14

TJF Afterparty w/Gabe Terracciano Quartet

The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., $5-$15


JANUARY 20

Alex Weitz Quartet

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25

Greg Morton and Jim Stanley

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Steff and the Articles

Club Congress, 8:30 p.m., $11.33

Tall Tall Trees

The Monica, 5 p.m., free

Terence Blanchard featuring the E-Collective and Turtle Island Quartet

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $42-$90

TJF Afterparty w/Brice Winston and Outward Bound

The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., $5-$15

Tucson Symphony Orchestra: Beethoven’s Ninth

The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 7:30 p.m., $18-$90


JANUARY 21

Bex and Halsero

Hotel Congress Plaza, 10 p.m., free

The Black Market Trust

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $20-$25

Emmet Cohen Trio

Hotel Congress Plaza, 3 p.m., $33-$38

“Live at Emmet’s” w/Emmet Cohen

The Century Room, 10 p.m., $55

Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour w/ Dee Dee Bridgewater, Kurt Elling and more

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $50-$87.50

Studio 54: The Disco Explosion

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30


JANUARY 22

Arturo O’Farrill Quintet

Hotel Congress Plaza, 4 p.m., $40

Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7 p.m., $40-$87.50

Chris Cagle w/Chauncey Jones

The Maverick King of Clubs, 6 p.m., $20

The Guide Trio

Hotel Congress Plaza, 2 p.m., $25-$30

Mik and the Funky Brunch

LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free

Tucson Symphony Orchestra: Beethoven’s Ninth

The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 2 p.m., $18-$76

Yung Gravy

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $60-$65


JANUARY 23

Supercrush and Pile of Love

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $14.42


JANUARY 24

Dry Cleaning

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $23.18

Lucas Julián Carballeira

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free


JANUARY 25

Candy w/Bib

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $17.51

Lucas Julián Carballeira

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Oscar Fuentes

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Takács Quartet

Leo Rich Theater, 7:30 p.m., $10-$32

