Live Music Calendar Jan. 12 - Jan. 18

JANUARY 12
Strange Days: A Tribute to the Doors
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30
String Cheese
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
Susan Artemis
The Century Room, 9 p.m., free
JANUARY 13
Greg Morton and Jim Stanley
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
Joshua Redman
Centennial Hall, 8 p.m., $40-$90
That 1 Guy
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $17.51
ZeeCeeKeely and Desert Fish
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $10
Zeppelin USA
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $26-$42
JANUARY 14
Bex and Halsero
Hotel Congress Plaza, 10 p.m., free
Dillinger Speakeasy
Hotel Congress, 7 p.m., $15
Golden Boots
LaCo Tucson, 6 p.m., free
The Heavy Hitters
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $35
Pink Martini featuring China Forbes
The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 7:30 p.m., $25-$135
Reverend Horton Heat
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $25
Tucson Jazz Fest All Star Jazz Jam
Hotel Congress Plaza, noon, $35-$40
Yächtley Crëw
Rialto Theatre, 8:30 p.m., $30-$45
JANUARY 15
Bossa Nova Wave: Diego Figueirodo and Ken Peplowski
Playground Bar & Lounge, 3 p.m., $39.14
Matthew Whitaker Quintet
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7 p.m., $32.50-$57.50
Mik and the Funky Brunch
LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free
Pink Martini featuring China Forbes
The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 2 p.m., $25-$144
Vincent Herring and Jeremy Pelt
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $35
JANUARY 16
Downtown Jazz Fiesta
Hotel Congress Plaza, 11 a.m., free
JANUARY 17
Arthur Vint & Associates: “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly”
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $25-$30
Miss Lana Rebel and Kevin Michael Mayfield
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
TJF Afterparty w/Tom Walbank
The Century Room, 9 p.m., $10-$15
Tommy Castro & the Painkillers
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $26
JANUARY 18
Miss Lana Rebel and Kevin Michael Mayfield
LaCo Tucson, 6 p.m., free
Oscar Fuentes
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
Rock the Boat: The Very Best of Yacht Rock
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30
Tatiana Eva-Marie and Avalon Jazz Band
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $25-$30