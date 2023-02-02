Live Music Calendar Feb. 9 - Feb. 15

By

click to enlarge Live Music Calendar Feb. 9 - Feb. 15

FEBRUARY 9

Pamela York

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10-$15


FEBRUARY 10

Greg Morton and Jim Stanley

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Mario Aguilar

Fox Tucson Theatre, 8:30 p.m., $35-$90


FEBRUARY 11

Heather Sullivan and Ivan Pecel

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30

Jason Hainesworth Quartet

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $20-$25

Lizzie No

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $20-$25

Matt Andersen

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20


FEBRUARY 12

Los Esplifs

Club Congress, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15

Mik and the Funky Brunch

LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free


FEBRUARY 13

Century Room Jazz Orchestra

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $0-$10

J Boog

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $28


FEBRUARY 14

Bass Drum of Death

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20

Caifanes

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $65-$87

Liz Cracchiolo

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $25-$35

Miss Lana Rebel and Kevin Michael Mayfield

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free


FEBRUARY 15

Bat Popular and The Cult of Chunk

Club Congress, 8:30 p.m., $10

Dmitri Matheny

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35

Oscar Fuentes

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Ultimate Chicago

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30

