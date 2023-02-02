Live Music Calendar Feb. 9 - Feb. 15

FEBRUARY 9
Pamela York
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10-$15
FEBRUARY 10
Greg Morton and Jim Stanley
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
Mario Aguilar
Fox Tucson Theatre, 8:30 p.m., $35-$90
FEBRUARY 11
Heather Sullivan and Ivan Pecel
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30
Jason Hainesworth Quartet
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $20-$25
Lizzie No
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $20-$25
Matt Andersen
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20
FEBRUARY 12
Los Esplifs
Club Congress, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15
Mik and the Funky Brunch
LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free
FEBRUARY 13
Century Room Jazz Orchestra
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $0-$10
J Boog
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $28
FEBRUARY 14
Bass Drum of Death
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20
Caifanes
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $65-$87
Liz Cracchiolo
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $25-$35
Miss Lana Rebel and Kevin Michael Mayfield
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
FEBRUARY 15
Bat Popular and The Cult of Chunk
Club Congress, 8:30 p.m., $10
Dmitri Matheny
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35
Oscar Fuentes
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
Ultimate Chicago
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30