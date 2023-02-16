Live Music Calendar Feb. 16 to Feb. 28

FEBRUARY 16
Bill Charlap Trio
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $30-$45
FEBRUARY 17
Bill Charlap Trio
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $30-$45
Chateau Chateau
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $10
Greg Morton and Jim Stanley
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
Hot Club of Cowtown and Tyler Hilton
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $27-$42.50
Tucson Symphony Orchestra: A Venezuelan Valentine
The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 7:30 p.m., $18-$90
FEBRUARY 18
Amor y Amistad, Serenata del Amor w/Mariachi Pueblo Viejo, Mariachi Los Camperos and Lorenzo Mendez
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $32-$82
Brooke Davis
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $35
David Huckfelt w/Billy Sedlmayr
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $15-$18
Inner Wave
Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $26.27
Ladies Night 2023 featuring Sheena Easton and Taylor Dayne
Desert Diamond Casino and Entertainment - Sahuarita, 8 p.m., $30-$100
Miss Lana Rebel and Kevin Michael Mayfield
LaCo Tucson, 6 p.m., free
Pablo Cruise and Orleans
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $35-$82.50
Palmer Trolls
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20
FEBRUARY 19
Ballyhoo!
Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $20.60
The Karen Carpenter Story starring Chloe Foston
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30
Mik and the Funky Brunch
LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free
Steel Pulse
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $30
Todd Hammes
The Century Room, 4:30 p.m., $10-$15
Tucson Symphony Orchestra: A Venezuelan Valentine
The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 2 p.m., $18-$90
Twiddle
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $27
FEBRUARY 20
Century Room Jazz Orchestra
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $0-$10
Haley Reinhart
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $26
FEBRUARY 21
Black Jacket Symphony presents Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours”
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $25-$30
Miss Lana Rebel and Kevin Michael Mayfield
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
Peaceful Skies Benefit w/Unwound
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $30-$35
FEBRUARY 22
Goon and Teethe
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $15.45
Oscar Fuentes
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
FEBRUARY 23
Big Gigantic
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $34.50-$48
Hank Topless
LaCo Tucson, 6:30 p.m., free
Home Free
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $27.50-$59.50
Mark Stuart
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $10-$13
The Sadies
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20
Shadows of Algol
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $10-$12
FEBRUARY 24
Greg Morton and Jim Stanley
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
Metal Fest 22 w/Santo Diablo, The Sindicate, Parasite, Dedwin, Manguera, Flying Half Full and Guardians
191 Toole, 7 p.m., $5
Nunca Jamas
Club Congress, 8 p.m., $33.99
FEBRUARY 25
10-Year Anniversary w/Napalm Strike, Theocide, Evasion, Hell Doubt, Stands with Fists, and Hillbilly Bo
Rialto Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $5
Coco Montoya and Ronnie Baker Brooks: Celebrate Albert Collins
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $25-$47.50
The Heart of Rock & Roll: A Tribute to Huey Lewis & the News
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30
LoCash w/Drake Milligan
Desert Diamond Casino and Entertainment - Sahuarita, 8 p.m., $25-$45
Lucas Julián Carballeira
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
Show Me the Body
191 Toole, 7 p.m., $24
FEBRUARY 26
Jerry Cantrell
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $45.50-$59.50
Tucson Symphony Orchestra: Latin Fire
The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 7:30 p.m., $18-$59
Mik and the Funky Brunch
LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free
FEBRUARY 27
Century Room Jazz Orchestra
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $0-$10
Epik High
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $50-$65
Tucson Symphony Orchestra: Latin Fire
The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 2 p.m., $18-$59
FEBRUARY 28
One Night of Queen
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $30-$70
S. G. Goodman
Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $15-$18
Tinsley Ellis
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $24