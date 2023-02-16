Live Music Calendar Feb. 16 to Feb. 28

FEBRUARY 16

Bill Charlap Trio

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $30-$45


FEBRUARY 17

Bill Charlap Trio

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $30-$45

Chateau Chateau

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $10

Greg Morton and Jim Stanley

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Hot Club of Cowtown and Tyler Hilton

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $27-$42.50

Tucson Symphony Orchestra: A Venezuelan Valentine

The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 7:30 p.m., $18-$90


FEBRUARY 18

Amor y Amistad, Serenata del Amor w/Mariachi Pueblo Viejo, Mariachi Los Camperos and Lorenzo Mendez

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $32-$82

Brooke Davis

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $35

David Huckfelt w/Billy Sedlmayr

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $15-$18

Inner Wave

Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $26.27

Ladies Night 2023 featuring Sheena Easton and Taylor Dayne

Desert Diamond Casino and Entertainment - Sahuarita, 8 p.m., $30-$100

Miss Lana Rebel and Kevin Michael Mayfield

LaCo Tucson, 6 p.m., free

Pablo Cruise and Orleans

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $35-$82.50

Palmer Trolls

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20


FEBRUARY 19

Ballyhoo!

Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $20.60

The Karen Carpenter Story starring Chloe Foston

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30

Mik and the Funky Brunch

LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free

Steel Pulse

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $30

Todd Hammes

The Century Room, 4:30 p.m., $10-$15

Tucson Symphony Orchestra: A Venezuelan Valentine

The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 2 p.m., $18-$90

Twiddle

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $27


FEBRUARY 20

Century Room Jazz Orchestra

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $0-$10

Haley Reinhart

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $26


FEBRUARY 21

Black Jacket Symphony presents Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours”

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $25-$30

Miss Lana Rebel and Kevin Michael Mayfield

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Peaceful Skies Benefit w/Unwound

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $30-$35


FEBRUARY 22

Goon and Teethe

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $15.45

Oscar Fuentes

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free


FEBRUARY 23

Big Gigantic

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $34.50-$48

Hank Topless

LaCo Tucson, 6:30 p.m., free

Home Free

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $27.50-$59.50

Mark Stuart

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $10-$13

The Sadies

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20

Shadows of Algol

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $10-$12


FEBRUARY 24

Greg Morton and Jim Stanley

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Metal Fest 22 w/Santo Diablo, The Sindicate, Parasite, Dedwin, Manguera, Flying Half Full and Guardians

191 Toole, 7 p.m., $5

Nunca Jamas

Club Congress, 8 p.m., $33.99


FEBRUARY 25

10-Year Anniversary w/Napalm Strike, Theocide, Evasion, Hell Doubt, Stands with Fists, and Hillbilly Bo

Rialto Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $5

Coco Montoya and Ronnie Baker Brooks: Celebrate Albert Collins

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $25-$47.50

The Heart of Rock & Roll: A Tribute to Huey Lewis & the News

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30

LoCash w/Drake Milligan

Desert Diamond Casino and Entertainment - Sahuarita, 8 p.m., $25-$45

Lucas Julián Carballeira

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Show Me the Body

191 Toole, 7 p.m., $24


FEBRUARY 26

Jerry Cantrell

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $45.50-$59.50

Tucson Symphony Orchestra: Latin Fire

The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 7:30 p.m., $18-$59

Mik and the Funky Brunch

LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free


FEBRUARY 27

Century Room Jazz Orchestra

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $0-$10

Epik High

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $50-$65

Tucson Symphony Orchestra: Latin Fire

The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 2 p.m., $18-$59


FEBRUARY 28

One Night of Queen

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $30-$70

S. G. Goodman

Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $15-$18

Tinsley Ellis

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $24

