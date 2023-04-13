Live Music Calendar April 13 to April 19

[ { "name": "Air - MedRect Combo - Inline Content 1", "component": "29441156", "insertPoint": "1/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9", "parentWrapperClass": "fdn-ads-inline-content-block" },{ "name": "Top Stories Video Pair", "component": "27651162", "insertPoint": "10", "requiredCountToDisplay": "1", "parentWrapperClass": "fdn-ads-inline-content-block" },{ "name": "Air - MedRect Combo - Inline Content 2", "component": "29441158", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "10", "parentWrapperClass": "fdn-ads-inline-content-block" },{ "name": "Air - MedRect Combo - Inline Content 3", "component": "29441159", "insertPoint": "1000", "requiredCountToDisplay": "15", "parentWrapperClass": "fdn-ads-inline-content-block" } ]

click to enlarge APRIL 13 Blue Skies Trio LaCo Tucson, 6 p.m., free Gordon Lightfoot Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $40-$130 Last in Line Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $28 Long Beach Dub Allstars 191 Toole, 8 p.m., $25

APRIL 14 Dyer-Logue: A Musical Journey Through Time The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30 Greg Morton and Jim Stanley LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free Jillian Bessett Hotel Congress Plaza, 8 p.m., $12-$15 Kevin Schlereth, The Ragetones and Hedrick Acres Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10 Marie Rivera The Rock, 7 p.m., $10 Rory Scovel 191 Toole, 7 p.m., $35

APRIL 15 Bob Bauer LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free The Brothers Comatose 191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20 Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $20-$25 Los Angeles Azules de Iztapalapa Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, 8 p.m., $32-$85 Music City Hit-Makers Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $27.50-$55 The Rare Occasions Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $16-$19 Roni Ben-Hur The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $15-$25 White Winged Dove (Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks tribute) DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30

APRIL 16 Benise Fox Tucson Theatre, 7 p.m., $32.50-$98 The Coolers Hotel Congress Plaza, 5 p.m., $10 Mik and the Funky Brunch LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free The Tributaries DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $37.50

APRIL 17 NO SHOWS SCHEDULED

APRIL 18 Miss Lana Rebel and Kevin Michael Mayfield LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free Silverstein Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $27.50-$40

APRIL 19 Holy Pinto Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10 Lotus Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $25-$38 Oscar Fuentes LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free Tucson International Mariachi Conference El Mariachi Canta Competition The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 6 p.m., $20