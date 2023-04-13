Live Music Calendar April 13 to April 19

APRIL 13
Blue Skies Trio
LaCo Tucson, 6 p.m., free
Gordon Lightfoot
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $40-$130
Last in Line
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $28
Long Beach Dub Allstars
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $25
APRIL 14
Dyer-Logue: A Musical Journey Through Time
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30
Greg Morton and Jim Stanley
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
Jillian Bessett
Hotel Congress Plaza, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Kevin Schlereth, The Ragetones and Hedrick Acres
Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10
Marie Rivera
The Rock, 7 p.m., $10
Rory Scovel
191 Toole, 7 p.m., $35
APRIL 15
Bob Bauer
LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free
The Brothers Comatose
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20
Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $20-$25
Los Angeles Azules de Iztapalapa
Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, 8 p.m., $32-$85
Music City Hit-Makers
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $27.50-$55
The Rare Occasions
Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $16-$19
Roni Ben-Hur
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $15-$25
White Winged Dove (Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks tribute)
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30
APRIL 16
Benise
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7 p.m., $32.50-$98
The Coolers
Hotel Congress Plaza, 5 p.m., $10
Mik and the Funky Brunch
LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free
The Tributaries
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $37.50
APRIL 17
NO SHOWS SCHEDULED
APRIL 18
Miss Lana Rebel and Kevin Michael Mayfield
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
Silverstein
Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $27.50-$40
APRIL 19
Holy Pinto
Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10
Lotus
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $25-$38
Oscar Fuentes
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
Tucson International Mariachi Conference El Mariachi Canta Competition
The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 6 p.m., $20