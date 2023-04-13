Live Music Calendar April 13 to April 19

APRIL 13

Blue Skies Trio

LaCo Tucson, 6 p.m., free

Gordon Lightfoot

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $40-$130

Last in Line

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $28

Long Beach Dub Allstars

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $25


APRIL 14

Dyer-Logue: A Musical Journey Through Time

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30

Greg Morton and Jim Stanley

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Jillian Bessett

Hotel Congress Plaza, 8 p.m., $12-$15

Kevin Schlereth, The Ragetones and Hedrick Acres

Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10

Marie Rivera

The Rock, 7 p.m., $10

Rory Scovel

191 Toole, 7 p.m., $35


APRIL 15

Bob Bauer

LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free

The Brothers Comatose

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20

Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $20-$25

Los Angeles Azules de Iztapalapa

Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, 8 p.m., $32-$85

Music City Hit-Makers

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $27.50-$55

The Rare Occasions

Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $16-$19

Roni Ben-Hur

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $15-$25

White Winged Dove (Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks tribute)

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30


APRIL 16

Benise

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7 p.m., $32.50-$98

The Coolers

Hotel Congress Plaza, 5 p.m., $10

Mik and the Funky Brunch

LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free

The Tributaries

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $37.50


APRIL 17

NO SHOWS SCHEDULED


APRIL 18

Miss Lana Rebel and Kevin Michael Mayfield

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Silverstein

Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $27.50-$40


APRIL 19

Holy Pinto

Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10

Lotus

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $25-$38

Oscar Fuentes

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Tucson International Mariachi Conference El Mariachi Canta Competition

The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 6 p.m., $20

