Live Music Calendar April 1 to April 5

[ { "name": "Air - MedRect Combo - Inline Content 1", "component": "29441156", "insertPoint": "1/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9", "parentWrapperClass": "fdn-ads-inline-content-block" },{ "name": "Top Stories Video Pair", "component": "27651162", "insertPoint": "10", "requiredCountToDisplay": "1", "parentWrapperClass": "fdn-ads-inline-content-block" },{ "name": "Air - MedRect Combo - Inline Content 2", "component": "29441158", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "10", "parentWrapperClass": "fdn-ads-inline-content-block" },{ "name": "Air - MedRect Combo - Inline Content 3", "component": "29441159", "insertPoint": "1000", "requiredCountToDisplay": "15", "parentWrapperClass": "fdn-ads-inline-content-block" } ]

click to enlarge APRIL 1 Bob Bauer LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free Eddie Roberts & Friends 191 Toole, 8 p.m., $18 Grocer, Desert Child, Reverse Realm and Kaity Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10 Morani Sanders Birthday Celebration The Century Room, 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., $10-$15 Nathaniel Burnside LaCo Tucson, 6 p.m., free Onyx The Rock, 6 p.m., $25-$150 Tucson Folk Festival Downtown Tucson, noon, free Uptown! DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30

APRIL 2 The Atmosphere Hotel Congress Plaza, 5 p.m., $10 CDSM, Class Acts, Skin Theory and Spank Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10 Holly Channell: A Tribute to Dorothy Fields The Century Room, 4:30 p.m., $20-$25 Mik and the Funky Brunch LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free Mike Club Congress, 7 p.m., $23.18 Tucson Folk Festival Downtown Tucson, 11:30 a.m., free

APRIL 3 Built to Spill 191 Toole, 7:30 p.m., $29.50 Century Room Jazz Orchestra The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10-$15 Foreigner The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 7:30 p.m., $146.50-$390

APRIL 4 Brainstory Club Congress, 8 p.m., $15-$18 Christine Santelli / Heather Hardy Duo Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $10-$12 Miss Lana Rebel and Kevin Michael Mayfield LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free Xiu Xiu 191 Toole, 8 p.m., $16

APRIL 5 Gabe Lee and Charlie Stout Club Congress, 8 p.m., $12-$15 Oscar Fuentes LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free