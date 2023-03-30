Live Music Calendar April 1 to April 5

APRIL 1
Bob Bauer
LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free
Eddie Roberts & Friends
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $18
Grocer, Desert Child, Reverse Realm and Kaity
Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10
Morani Sanders Birthday Celebration
The Century Room, 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., $10-$15
Nathaniel Burnside
LaCo Tucson, 6 p.m., free
Onyx
The Rock, 6 p.m., $25-$150
Tucson Folk Festival
Downtown Tucson, noon, free
Uptown!
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30
APRIL 2
The Atmosphere
Hotel Congress Plaza, 5 p.m., $10
CDSM, Class Acts, Skin Theory and Spank
Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10
Holly Channell: A Tribute to Dorothy Fields
The Century Room, 4:30 p.m., $20-$25
Mik and the Funky Brunch
LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free
Mike
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $23.18
Tucson Folk Festival
Downtown Tucson, 11:30 a.m., free
APRIL 3
Built to Spill
191 Toole, 7:30 p.m., $29.50
Century Room Jazz Orchestra
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10-$15
Foreigner
The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 7:30 p.m., $146.50-$390
APRIL 4
Brainstory
Club Congress, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Christine Santelli / Heather Hardy Duo
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $10-$12
Miss Lana Rebel and Kevin Michael Mayfield
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free
Xiu Xiu
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $16
APRIL 5
Gabe Lee and Charlie Stout
Club Congress, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Oscar Fuentes
LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free