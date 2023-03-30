Live Music Calendar April 1 to April 5

By

Live Music Calendar April 1 to April 5

APRIL 1

Bob Bauer

LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free

Eddie Roberts & Friends

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $18

Grocer, Desert Child, Reverse Realm and Kaity

Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10

Morani Sanders Birthday Celebration

The Century Room, 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., $10-$15

Nathaniel Burnside

LaCo Tucson, 6 p.m., free

Onyx

The Rock, 6 p.m., $25-$150

Tucson Folk Festival

Downtown Tucson, noon, free

Uptown!

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30


APRIL 2

The Atmosphere

Hotel Congress Plaza, 5 p.m., $10

CDSM, Class Acts, Skin Theory and Spank

Groundworks, 7 p.m., $10

Holly Channell: A Tribute to Dorothy Fields

The Century Room, 4:30 p.m., $20-$25

Mik and the Funky Brunch

LaCo Tucson, 11 a.m., free

Mike

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $23.18

Tucson Folk Festival

Downtown Tucson, 11:30 a.m., free


APRIL 3

Built to Spill

191 Toole, 7:30 p.m., $29.50

Century Room Jazz Orchestra

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10-$15

Foreigner

The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 7:30 p.m., $146.50-$390


APRIL 4

Brainstory

Club Congress, 8 p.m., $15-$18

Christine Santelli / Heather Hardy Duo

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $10-$12

Miss Lana Rebel and Kevin Michael Mayfield

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

Xiu Xiu

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $16


APRIL 5

Gabe Lee and Charlie Stout

Club Congress, 8 p.m., $12-$15

Oscar Fuentes

LaCo Tucson, 5:30 p.m., free

