Life Under the Oaks: Lavender Farm to rebloom in September

Carolyn Blair is living her dream.

She wanted a flower and animal farm where she could create art and host events. As co-owner of Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm, she’s doing just that.

Earlier this year, Blair expanded her activities. The farm unveiled its Burro Barn with its donkey, Mr. Friday, and his family, Minnie, Petey and Toby; lavender hot chocolate or lavender lemonade and shortbread cookies. Cosmo, the woolly sheep, will move over there as well.

“For as long as I can remember, I have always loved old houses and barns,” Blair says. “I have painted several pictures of gambrel barns. So, it is really a dream to now have a beautiful gambrel barn gracing the hill at the Lavender Farm.

“Now that we have a warm and safe barn, we will add more fur babies to the mix.”

The Burro Barn features goodies and kids’ crafts during regular farm hours, she said.

“I wanted to share with other people the love and passion I have for art and nature,” she said. “I wanted a place that would be magical and give others a sense of peace and tranquility — if even just for a day.”

She fell in love with lavender 15 years ago when she was on vacation in Sequim, Washington. She researched lavender and found it could be used for beauty/health products, culinary purposes and crafting — and it would grow well in Oracle. Six years ago, she and her family planted their first field of lavender.

“We planted the first field in 2018 and the second in 2020,” she said. “We were just starting with the second field when the pandemic hit. It was a place for people to come where they could feel fairly safe. We required masks, but it was an outdoor venue. We did seasonal workshops every morning with lavender. We make wreaths. We do that now with dried lavender.”

She and her family expanded the company to Downtown Tucson in October 2022 when it opened The Lavender Manor. There, it sells skin and body care products; room, face, pet and insect mists; dried lavender bundles, wreaths and sachets; special curated ceramic plates and tea ware; lavender glass bead jewelry; seasonal jams and culinary treats; artwork, art cards and stationery.

The Oracle property houses a small farm boutique that opened in January 2023.

“The farm boutique, as we call it, is a little smaller. That’s where our field is,” said Blair, a former Oro Valley resident. “We have events out at the farm as well. People were enjoying it so much that they were asking if we were going to open a second location or have the products somewhere in town.

“I happened to see this historic building available in Downtown Tucson at 347 E. Fourth Street. It was built in 1903 and has beautiful fireplaces in it. The woodworking is just gorgeous. I wanted that kind of setting. We have the shop and three rooms that serve as tea rooms and workshop rooms.

“We brought a little bit of the farm to the city.”

Blair hosts two to three teas a month at The Lavender Manor; guests can sign up on the website. It’s the perfect backdrop for birthday parties, bridal showers and private parties, too, she said.

“The Lavender Farm and The Lavender Manor combines all my loves — farming, gardening and hosting events,” said Blair, who is also an artist.

“The ladies enjoy coming to the manor for tea. The tiered trays have all the goodies. Everything is lavender inspired. There are not many places in Tucson that do that. I really think, as people find out, there’s a great interest in it.”

