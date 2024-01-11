Levity Wellness: Girl Scouts support animals

Girl Scout Troop 312 selected pet and animal welfare as an area of interest

Levity Wellness Center and Girl Scout Troop 312 have come together to lend a helping hand to the Pima Animal Control Center.

They are collecting essential items like pet food, blankets, towels, toys, leashes and harnesses through Wednesday, Jan. 31. Levity Wellness Center has set up a drop-off point at its facility, 2272 E. Speedway Boulevard.

Jason and Lindsey Krauss, who own the floatation therapy center, are excited about the project.

“We believe in the power of community and the importance of supporting organizations that work tirelessly to care for our four-legged furry friends,” Jason said.

“As a family, we have always rescued and adopted our pets. These animals deserve loving and caring homes, and they need our help.”

Troop 312 — led by Erika Castilblanco, Meredith Ford, Alicia De Alba and Elsa Jacobs — is actively involved in various community service projects. When approached by Levity Wellness Center, the troop embraced the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of animals at PACC. The girls were inspired by Levity’s dedication to wellness and their desire to extend that care to animals in need.

“Our troop selected pet and animal welfare as an area of interest early in the year,” Ford said.

“We spent time learning more about resources in the community and, when it came time for our holiday community service project, they wanted to participate in something that would have an immediate impact. We really enjoyed partnering with Levity Wellness on this initiative and thank them for their generosity and support.”

click to enlarge (File photo) Jason and Lindsey Krauss own Levity Wellness Center, which is hosting a pet essentials collection drive with Girl Scout Troop 312.

PACC, a vital organization in Tucson, provides shelter, medical care and adoption services for stray and abandoned animals. With limited resources, the center relies heavily on community support to continue its work.

The collaboration between Levity Wellness Center and Girl Scout Troop 312 aims to alleviate some of the burden on PACC and ensure the animals receive the care they deserve.

Levity Wellness Center and Girl Scout Troop 312 hope that their joint efforts will inspire others in the community to get involved and make a positive impact. By working together, they aim to create a ripple effect of compassion and support for animal welfare.

For more information, call 520-339-6674 or visit www.levityrising.com.