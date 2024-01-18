Letters to the editor: Jan. 18, 2024

I knew we had a problem just by reading comments on social media but it really hits home when you see it in person. What follows is my opinion and my recollections of what I witnessed on Jan. 6, 2024.

As a Democrat, my wife and I attended a Green Valley Republicans get-together hosting Congressional candidate Kathleen Winn. We attended the meeting with an open mind because, as a Democrat, I was curious as to what goes on at these gatherings. My hope was it would be an intelligent discourse about current issues and ideas on how to remedy the problems we all face. Perhaps it was wishful thinking to believe the crazy rhetoric we hear in the media was not the norm.

Although there are many areas I disagree with when it comes to Republican policy, there is overlap with me when it comes to immigration. I attended to learn about the candidate and what motivates her to run for office as well as what areas she would like to influence; what committees she would like to be a part of to make a difference.

What I heard in the room was disappointing, to say the least.

I took notice of the attendees. When we entered the small conference room, there were retirees from the area who were all white. Not a huge crowd but a decent turnout of middle-class retirees. Many of them benefited from being born during that prosperous golden era when the middle class thrived at its peak.

These seniors were all beneficiaries of FDR’s Democratic policies. The irony of this was not lost on me. So, we settled into a seat and waited for the candidate to begin.

As we arrived, Winn stood out with her polished and well-dressed look. A media personality was my first impression of her appearance. We had a Christian prayer before the meeting began and then the pledge of allegiance, and then she began to speak.

She introduced herself with a quick biography and then rehashed the 2020 election. To her supporters’ delight, she was going on about how the election was not on the up and up. She spoke of 63,000 ballots being misprinted. I assume this is about a lawsuit she initiated and later dropped.

She noted the date of the gathering was Jan. 6 and made several statements about it not being an insurrection at all. She spoke of the insurrectionists as decent citizens rather than criminals assaulting the capital.

She referred to Ashli Babbitt — who was shot and killed during the insurrection — as a victim who was executed, rather than what she was. That’s a potential threat, climbing through a broken window in the House chamber with a backpack intent on ignoring an agent with a drawn weapon on her. So, after pushing election denials and minimizing an attack on the Capitol, she moved on to her primary opponent who, in her words, isn’t extreme enough.

She mentioned serial liar George Santos and stated how he should not have been expelled. She also spoke about her opponent, Juan Ciscomani, like it was just him and the Democrats who wanted to oust Santos, when it was more like 100 Republicans.

Her core issue that day was doing something about the border. This is an issue I actually agree with, but it was bookended with so much extreme crazy that I couldn’t take her seriously.

Winn mentioned the possibility of a government shutdown and how it wouldn’t be a big deal if it happened. This shows ignorance of the potential economic and financial implications that would result from a downgrade of the country’s creditworthiness, not to mention the volatile effect it has on our markets.

She rounded it all out by going on about the FBI and how corrupt it was as if it was a weapon being wielded at conservatives. She also stated that the departments of education and energy should be eliminated. She mentioned we should not be providing aid to Ukraine. This is a very ignorant stance on foreign policy and shows an inability to understand the geopolitical consequences.

If this is the norm for local Republican gatherings, we, as a nation, have a serious problem. We have a party that pushes lies and conspiracy theories and it’s being widely accepted as fact. We have candidates pushing this nonsense that they either foolishly believe or astutely and strategically use to gain support.

If the candidates are not dealing in reality and lying to their voters, why would we ever expect them to believe otherwise? We also have a party that has become more and more isolated and exclusive to white Christians as evidenced by the attendees and the heavy focus on their God and prayer during the event.

My hope is this exclusivity also makes them a minority because November is going to roll around quickly and this problem isn’t going anywhere.

- Robert Lucas, Green Valley