Lerner & Rowe uplifts its community year-round

Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys might be a highly esteemed law firm, but it hasn’t overlooked its origins and is active in philanthropy in its communities.

Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys started from “humble beginnings.”

Founding partners Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe began working together at a small law office in North Las Vegas in 1998, founding their own firm in Bullhead City seven years later. Since then, the Lerner & Rowe brand has helped over 150,000 clients and recovered billions of dollars, expanding to a presence in seven states across the United States.

Although having earned a highly esteemed reputation, Lerner & Rowe has not overlooked its origins. Embracing the motto “more than a law firm,” the brand remains dedicated to philanthropy and prioritizes its clients and communities above all else.

“We’ll put that against any law firm in the United States — no other law firm does as much in the community as us, and it’s fun,” Lerner said, joking that their job is like “playing Robin Hood.”

Rowe provides further insight by sharing that they have two charitable arms: the law firm itself and the Lerner & Rowe Gives Back Foundation, which he founded more than 10 years ago.

Their nonprofit arm provides direct assistance to disadvantaged individuals and families, while also extending support to various charitable organizations across several key areas, encompassing youth programs, health and human services, animal welfare and public safety. Some of the charities it supports include Phoenix Rescue Mission, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Clubs and Special Olympics.

“We love people. We truly do. And that’s why we do what we do for a living,” Rowe added. “Our profession is representing those that are fighting against the big bullies, the big insurance companies or corporations, and we love doing that.

“We love helping those in the community. You’ll see smiles on our faces if you’re at our events — we’re laughing, we’re joking, we’re having fun with our staff, we’re having fun with recipients. It’s just a lot of fun. We look forward to these times every single year.”

Holiday charity efforts

During the holiday season, Lerner & Rowe stays especially active in the communities it serves. Its team participates in the McKenna Youth Foundation’s annual holiday charity and bike build event — through which it helps roughly 300 families in need annually — and even buys a box truck full of toys to host a drive for children in underserved communities.

Currently, Lerner & Rowe is hosting its annual “25 Days of Giving” contest through Monday, Dec. 18, to get into the spirit of the holiday season.

Beginning the day after Thanksgiving for 25 days, the firm chooses a winner each day to receive a free gift worth up to $500 — although Rowe says they haven’t encountered a year in which they haven’t extended the promotional period or added to the number of gifts distributed.

To enter the contest, one must visit Lerner & Rowe on Facebook and like the page, leave a comment on what they would like for the holidays and what state they live in on the 25 Days of Giving daily post, and then share the post. There is a Two for Tuesdays promotion in which a tagged friend can win a gift on the same day as well.

Rowe said that “a group of our Santa’s elves” is working every day to go through all the comments, as thousands are typically received.

“I can tell you from the comments and everything you see, we’re actually affecting thousands positively with great things,” he said. “I mean, stuff we’ve given away … water heaters, tires for cars, refrigerators, microwaves, appliances that a lot of people take for granted … there’s so many things like that, that we’ve given away in the past that you’ll see every year. It’s reoccurring.”

Lerner & Rowe also recently held its annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway, a drive-up event hosted by the law firm itself across seven cities, including Phoenix, Tucson, Bullhead City and Yuma.

The firm provided packaged meals of green beans, gravy, stuffing and mashed potatoes to 3,000 Arizona families, according to a statement. On average, Lerner said they have been able to feed 6,000 to 10,000 families total every Thanksgiving over the past six to seven years.

While giving a Thanksgiving meal can seem trivial, Rowe said the bigger perspective is that it allows others to gather with family and friends and enjoy a meal together.

He shared that they’re excited they have the ability to hold events like these and be involved in a cause in which they’re proud.

“We love what we do in our profession; we love it, and we know we’re fantastic in what we do, and those results show on their own,” he said.

“But the stuff we do in the communities, it’s that immediate impact that we see, and smiles on their faces and people just thanking us that we’re able to come out. We’re there and giving these meals away car by car, individual by individual, and it’s something that we’re truly honored and proud to be able to do.”

Giving back throughout the year

The Lerner & Rowe Gives Back Foundation’s biggest fundraiser is its annual Charity Golf Classic, which will be held in April 2024. Lerner & Rowe underwrites the event, so every dollar raised benefits Arizona charitable groups, organizations and special programs.

The tournament, which will have its 11th edition in 2024, has raised millions of dollars — the one-day event raised a record $1.1 million this past year.

“We’re extremely proud of that. There’s not many organizations that raise that type of money on a one-day golf event,” Rowe said.

“We’re truly proud of the people that get involved, that sponsor our event and get involved behind our passion of helping others. We definitely are appreciative of all our sponsors and those that come out and help us at the golf event and help raise money.”

Lerner & Rowe is involved in outreach efforts and events every weekend — from back-to-school backpack giveaways to breast cancer awareness walks and supporting organizations that combat human trafficking.

The foundation also provides windows for sponsorships and grants, and as it continues to grow, it will offer more of those opportunities to help other organizations.

“If you want to find out more about the initiatives we’ve undertaken, we just finished our 2023 community impact report,” Rowe said.

“We publish this book annually in digital format, and we also keep a physical copy in our offices. However, previous editions such as 2022, 2021 and others are available on our Lerner & Rowe Gives Back website. You can see some of the things that we do, particularly around the Christmas season.”

Gaining perspective

While Lerner & Rowe Gives Back undoubtedly has a significant impact on its surrounding communities, its charitable efforts also have a positive effect on the firm’s team.

Rowe said there aren’t enough words to express their sincere gratitude to their staff for giving their time to the firm’s charitable efforts — not just during the holiday season but all year long.

What galvanizes their staff, according to Lerner, is engaging their employee base by seeking their input on which community activities they wish to engage in.

“I think our people look at us a little differently than a lot of people look at their bosses, and they realize that they work for more than just a law firm. We are part of the fabric of the community, and I think it means a lot to them,” he said.

“I think it certainly gives them a sense of loyalty, a sense of pride, that they aren’t just trying to make a quick buck but are actually investing in the community and making the community better.”

Ultimately, Lerner said their work has given them a lot of perspective.

“We are truly honored and blessed to be in a position that allows us to help others. As God continues to present opportunities to make a difference, we will continue to get involved and offer a helping hand to disadvantaged adults and the most innocent of all, our local youth,” Rowe added.

“There are a lot of organizations we work with that provide supportive services to kids and their families. No one should have to fear whether or not they will have a safe place to sleep at night or where they’re going to get their next meal. Our hope is that by joining our time and resources with others, we can help make our communities better all around.”