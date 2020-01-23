Laugh Parade 

January 23, 2020 News & Opinion » Editor's Note

Not to humblebrag, but I'm writing this note from outside Cancún, where I'm spending five days at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, home of Wilco's inaugural Sky Blue Sky music festival. It's been a glorious few days of watching three full-length Wilco concerts, along with performances from the likes of Kamasi Washington, Courtney Barnett, Dr. Dog, Durand Jones and the Indications, The Comet Is Coming, Yo La Tengo, and more. And did I mention that I watched a beachside concert by Tucson's own Calexico while floating in warm Caribbean waters? Sadly, by the time you read this, I'll be back in Tucson, but this was the best January break I've ever had. Huge thanks to the Weekly crew for (presumably) putting out the paper in my absence. You'll probably find fewer typos and better stories now that they're in charge.

So what's in the paper? Tucson's comedy scene has exploded in recent years, with more stand-up, improv and open mics happening than ever before. Now for the second year, many of those involved in the comedy scene are coming together to showcase what they have to offer in the Tucson Comedy Crawl. Calendar editor Emily Dieckman gives you the lowdown on where you can find the funny in this week's cover story.

Elsewhere in the book this week: Reporter Austin Counts covers Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick's decision to seek a leave of absence to begin treatment for her alcohol dependence; the liberal hack at The Skinny looks at Sen. Martha McSally's political tailspin; columnist Tom Danehy has some takeaways about Gov. Doug Ducey's State of the State Address; arts writer Margaret Regan previews ATC's upcoming production of Master Harold... and the Boys; Nick Meyers looks at the various bits of legislation regarding cannabis at the Arizona Legislature; and there's plenty more, but I can hear Kamasi Washington warming up, so I gotta go.

See you in the funny pages!

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

Hear Nintz talk about what's happening in Tucson's entertainment scene Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. during The Frank Show on KLPX, 96.1 FM. Zona Politics with Jim Nintzel airs at 4 p.m. Sunday on KXCI, 91.3 FM.

