‘Late Nite Catechism’: Laughter is the best habit

If, in grammar school, you never “got your ashes,” had naughty knuckles smacked with a ruler or passed notes to fellow catechism class sufferers, your notion of nuns may have been defined by popular culture. All the more reason not to miss “Late Nite Catechism” at the Fox Theatre on Jan 28.

With notable exceptions, nuns have been portrayed endearingly. The nuns in “The Sound of Music” were kind; Sally Field made a delightful “Flying Nun;” and Debbie Reynolds’ performance in’ “The Singing Nun,” based on a true story, was heartwarming. In contrast, the singing nun in “American Horror Story” was terrifying, and Whoopi Goldberg wasn’t really a nun at all in “Sister Act.”

“Late Nite Catechism” is a one-woman comedy show, set in an ersatz classroom, complete with flag and a green chalkboard. It’s part scripted, part stand-up comedy and part audience participation, with generous helpings of improv and instinct. Sister’s stated mission, with tongue in cheek, is to “show how we can use the sacrament of penance and the 10 Commandments to avoid going to hell.”

No one should mistake this show for satire, though. It’s more of a gleeful ribbing, self-aware and winking at foibles. Sister has been likened to a substitute teacher we laugh at when she arrives but miss when she’s gone. She can be seen not so much a Sister, or even a sister, but more like a convivial aunt with profound common sense and an irresistible sense of humor. The Catholic press adores her.

“Late Night Catechism” delivers a character with many more layers and dimensions than you might imagine. She follows TikTok. She remembers taping episodes of “Star Trek.” She walks us through the game “Chutes and Ladders” to explain the history of the Catholic church.

She also sprinkles the show with ingenious puns and the occasional “nun joke.” Imagine a “dad joke” with a shot of communion wine. For example, “God doesn’t want plastic surgery. If you’re ugly, join the clergy!” or “Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor’s husband. But honey, who would want him!”

Sister’s relationship with the audience is an organic and lively dialog. She asks and answers questions. She may also separate audience members for talking, or she may confiscate things that distract them. If they’re good, she may give them a Day-Glo rosary.

In Tucson, the role of Sister will be played by an actor known only by the stage name Elizabeth Mary Grace Murphy. Born the third of nine children, she graduated from Salve Regina University with a degree in education and spent 18 years in public schools. Meanwhile, she also performed in several stage plays, including “The Sound of Music” and “Funny Girl.” For a time, she was also a local TV producer. Now, in addition to performing, she writes screenplays.

The actor is one of a multitude who have played Sister over the past three decades in “Late Night Catechism” and its many special-occasion spinoffs created by original co-author Vicki Quade. Offshoots include “Put the Nuns in Charge,” “Sunday School Cinema,” “Saints and Sinners,” “Mother Superior’s Ho-Ho-Holy Night” and “Changing Habits: The Nun Monologues.” Quade also created a bingo series, including “Holy Ghost Bingo: God, Goblins & Games” and “Saints and Sinners Bingo.” The shows are performed in theaters and charity and corporate events all over the country.

Quade co-wrote the original script with Maripat Donovan, a popular Chicago character actress. She originated the role of Sister in 1993 in Chicago and her performance earned a Jeff Award, much coveted by Chicago stage actors. She played the role for 20 years and wrote five sequels.

The Fox show is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, ideal both for people who remember black habits and for the people who wore them.

click to enlarge (Alvin Williams/Submitted) Alvin Williams brings laughter to Laff’s.

Unscrewed Theater 10th Anniversary Extravaganza

If you’ve only recently discovered Unscrewed Theater, here’s your chance to discover some beloved players you missed. The improv company’s 10th anniversary is attracting several who’ve moved on or moved away.

Executive Director Chris Seidman said that a Friday night show will feature all four of the company’s current house teams — From the Top, Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed, Comic Chaos and The Big Daddies — individually as well as mixed and matched.

Two Saturday shows will feature a family-friendly show that will include players from outside Unscrewed Theater and others who have retired or moved away. The second show will be uncensored.

Seidman, who was involved with the improv team from which Unscrewed evolved, has been with the organization for almost 20 years. “We’ll gather as many people who contributed to the history of the theater as we can,” Seidman said.

Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway Boulevard, Tucson,

unscrewedtheatre.org, $10, live or remote, $5 kids, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, and Saturday, Jan. 27, “10th Anniversary Super-Sized Improv Extravaganza,” a family-friendly show; 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, “Uncensored 10th Anniversary Improv Blowout”

Other shows this week

Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress Street, Tucson, www.hotelcongress.com, 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, $15, age 21-plus, the more-fabulous-than-life “Retro Game Show” features Chatty Kathee hosting a celebrity-studded “Wheel of Misfortune”

Laff’s Comedy Caffe, 2900 E. Broadway Boulevard, Tucson, www.laffstucson.com, 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, and 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, $15, $20 preferred seating; Alvin Williams purveys brutal honesty with endearing charm

Moto Sonora Brewing, 1015 S. Park Avenue, Tucson, free, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, “Belly Tanks and Belly Laughs Comedy Show,” Stacy Scheff hosts, Kristine Levine headlines, Kristine Levine headlines a lineup including Alvaro Hermosillo Jr., Gay Rose, Leo Skrzypczak, Rich Gary, Ernie Celaya, Tony Bruhn, Dom DiTolla

Tucson Improv Movement/TIM Comedy Theatre, 414 E. Ninth Street,

tucsonimprov.com, prices vary from $5 to $9, free jam. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, Student Showcase; 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, Improv Jam; 7:30 p.m. “The Soapbox with Eric Aldrich”; 9 p.m. “Set Unlisted” improv and stand-up mashup; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, “Tootpole: A Musical Comedy Extravaganza” and “Finding the Words”; 9 p.m. “4th Ave. Confessions”