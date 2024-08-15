Last Word Features: First half report — best movies/TV shows

We’re a little more than halfway through 2024, which seems like an appropriate time to look back at some of the best movies and shows that I’ve seen so far this year. Usually, the real bangers come in the fourth quarter, but 2024 has been pretty solid so far when it comes to films that are just purely entertaining (with a few mentally and emotionally stimulating ones sneaking through as well).

Television has been even stronger, with some of the most fearless and medium-advancing shows I’ve seen in some time. In no particular order, let’s look at some of the best movies and shows of the year… so far.

Movies

“Challengers” — Calling it the best horny tennis movie ever made is probably doing Luca Guadagnino’s kinetic and sexy drama a disservice, but the heat generated between Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist is palpable. Captivating from start to finish and never going in predictable Hollywood directions, “Challengers” also sports the best score of the year by certified geniuses Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. I couldn’t care less about tennis, but this damn fine movie actually made me get into it for two nearly perfect hours.

“Ghostlight” — This emotionally overwhelming and life-affirming dramedy follows a gruff, yet lovable construction worker who has been closed off from his wife and daughter since the suicide of his son. When he accidentally discovers a community theater group putting on a single performance of “Romeo and Juliet,” he re-connects with himself, his family and humanity in gorgeous and unexpected ways. Literally getting misty just writing about it.

“Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell” — This three-hour-long Vietnamese film is the finest example of the Slow Cinema movement since 2010’s “Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives” and a gorgeous examination of the ephemeral lines between past, present, future and our dreams. A true art film with some of the most unforgettable framing and cinematography of the last few years, patient filmgoers will be greatly rewarded here.

“Hundreds of Beavers” — A black and white, dialogue-free slapstick comedy that plays like modern day Buster Keaton, I can definitely see this not being everyone’s cup of tea. But this is such a singular work of originality that if you can get past some of the (purposeful) juvenile humor, there are endless riches to be unpacked here. It’s probably the best comedy of the year so far.

“I Saw the TV Glow” — This very specific vision of alienation and obsession that has more going on beneath the surface than a dozen regular films. Director Jane Schoenbrun has crafted a deeply personal, yet sneakily universal story that speaks directly to pop-culture nerds like me, while also layering in meta-context about their trans awakening. A hundred people can watch this movie and take a thousand different meanings and none of them will be wrong.

“Robot Dreams” — Perfect and beautiful in every way, a lonely dog buys a robot to be his friend. Things don’t go as planned. The hardest I’ve cried at the movies in a long time. Between this and “Ghostlight,” this is apparently my happy tears era.

“The Beast” — This French sci-fi romance hasn’t left my head for a moment since I watched it. Léa Seydoux gives a masterclass in stillness, portraying a lifetime of emotion in a single glance and once again proving she is at the top of the very small list of best actors of her generation. I can’t explicitly tell you everything this movie means or what it’s trying to say, but I’ll never forget how it makes me feel when I close my eyes.

There are so many other good to great movies that have come out in the first half of the year. Some honorable mentions are the delightful comedy “Thelma,” the spectacle of “Dune: Part Two,” the boundless imagination of “Furiosa,” the mesmerizing “In a Violent Nature,” the charming “Janet Planet,” the enigmatic “Tuesday,” the bittersweet “Inside Out 2,” the challenging “Civil War,” the ferocious “Monkey Man” and the terrifying “The First Omen.” All are worth your time.

"Challengers" is described as captivating from start to finish.

SHOWS

There are almost too many good shows to choose from so far this year, so I’ll wait until the end of the year to make a full-sized list of everything that was truly remarkable.

Shows like “House of the Dragon,” “Evil” and “Fantasmas” are still airing new episodes, but I’d be surprised if they don’t all stick their individual landings.

I’m still upset that “The Big Door Prize” was canceled a few weeks ago, right after ending on a cliffhanger after its second season finale. I will wonder how this story would have ended for a long time. This is easily the best show that no one I know was watching.

“Abbott Elementary” had another really strong season and so did “The Bear,” “Hacks” and “Slow Horses,” while “Fallout,” “Shogun,” “Ripley,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” and “X-Men ’97” all had strong debuts.

Honestly, it’s hard to know at this point what will still be memorable by the end of the year, since so much content gets produced and released every week. Let’s check back in a few months and see where we’re at!