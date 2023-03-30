Lamb Bed brings twin connection to Tucson

click to enlarge (Submitted) Lamb Bed 20, featuring twin brothers Kevin and Patrick Brown along with drummer Dillon Defelice, will perform April 1 at House of Bands.

Twin brothers Kevin and Patrick Brown grew up learning instruments and playing together. They started Lamb Bed 20 years ago and are continuing to make music together, along with their drummer Dillon Defelice.

Lamb Bed will perform Saturday, April 1, during the “Jokes on You” April Fool’s Day show at House of Bards.

The lineup will also include Tucson heavy pop/punk group Hell Doubt, Sierra Vista alternative rockers Truth Untold, Tucson rockers Flying Half Full and Tucson punks Diversion Program, as well as comedians, neoclassical metal guitarist Bryon Mogul and acoustic performer Brandon Estrella.

Lamb Bed released their most recent single “The Rage” in October and its video in December. The song is about wanting to rebel and be free.

“We wrote that when we were 18/19 years old. It still holds up today, just that feeling of being young, wanting to be an adult and do what you want,” Kevin said.

The song also explores concerns about the current political and social structure.

“In these times, people are feeling that rage with the politics, what’s going on with the world, what’s going on with the world right now, the way it’s always been but especially now. A lot of people feel that, especially with COVID, people losing businesses, jobs, people dying. That’s why to me it’s still relevant.”

The group plans to release a full-length album soon. It is made up of newer and older songs from throughout their time as a band.

Kevin said the album is eclectic in its sounds and subject matter.

“The whole album is inspired by our lives, from now to back when we were kids. We’re lucky to have that wide range of songs. We have no rules. We have slow stuff, heavy stuff, mellow stuff, fast stuff,” Kevin said.

The new album is personal, as it features verses from their mom, dad and niece. They also collaborated with a handful of other musical partners.

“To me, it will be a masterpiece because of all of the songs and all of the years of playing. It’s a real personal album, and I think a lot of people will get something from it. It will give them inspiration and strength,” Kevin said.

In their music, they chronicle their life experiences, both good and bad.

Although they talk about their faith in their music, they don’t consider themselves a Christian band. They also delve into darker topics such as growing up in a broken home, being in the daily grind and experiencing failed relationships and fake friendships.

“We’re not ashamed to mention the Lord, but we aren’t trying to ram it down people’s throats. We’re just trying to be good human beings but also tell real-life stories like Tupac,” Kevin said.

In 2010 in Grand Junction, Colorado, the band opened for W.A.S.P., a group the brothers have admired since they were kids. They have also shared bills with Hellyeah and Tantric.

The Colorado Springs-based Browns have stayed committed to their band. They both have worked jobs in various industries while pursuing their music. Kevin drives and picks up heavy equipment such as skid loaders and excavators.

The band has had different drummers and bass players over the years. Defelice, who is originally from San Diego, has been playing with them for about two and a half years.

Currently, Kevin is on guitar and vocals, and Patrick is on bass and vocals, but in the past, they have both played guitar. For a time, they had a four-piece group, with other musicians playing bass and drums.

Lamb Bed has always been an eclectic metal band with a range of influences, including country, rap, punk rock, oldies and metal music.

“To me, a good song is a good song in every genre,” Kevin said.

The two brothers started teaching themselves to play the guitar, bass and drums at 13. Music helped them through tough times after their parents divorced.

“I think that’s why we were born as twins. When we were going city to city and school to school, just to be able to have someone that you know…He’s the only one who’s been through the same thing that I’ve been through. It’s what has kept us together. We’ve almost killed each other too, just being siblings. We also had an older brother who was two years older than us. Luckily, we were born twins because we were able to gang up on him. If there would have been one of us, we would have been bullied by him growing up,” Kevin said.

Often when they are onstage, they will banter back and forth with each other.

“I will screw up, and Pat will tell everyone to say, ‘Kevin sucks.’ Stuff like that,” Kevin said.

Jokes on You April Fools Show

WHEN: 4 p.m. to midnight. Saturday, April 1

WHERE: House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway Boulevard, Tucson

COST: $10

INFO: houseofbards.com