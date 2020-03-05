Know Your Product 

See Tinsley Ellis at 191 Toole. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. 191 E. Toole Ave. $22.
The Allman Brothers Band
At Fillmore East
This album truly has it all. Blues, rock, jazz and more! Never have two electric guitarists played this well together on an album.
Junior Wells and Buddy Guy
Hoodoo Man Blues
These two certainly brought out the best in each other on this classic Chicago Blues release. Special mention to Jack Myers on bass for his imaginative bass parts.
Texas Cannonball
With the help of pianist, songwriter, producer and label honcho Leon Russell, Freddie sings and bends strings like no one else. Freddie was the missing link between blues and blues rock.
BB King
Blues Is King
Recorded live in a Chicago nightclub, BB leads his lean and mean five-piece band through a reverb heavy treasure trove of guitar tones and string bending. In my opinion it's a better album than his super popular Live At The Regal.
Live at Boston Tea Party
Recorded just when the original band was coming apart, Peter Green and his band offer us a wonderful mix of blues and psychedelic rock. This record sat in a vault and was not released for many years. Highlight is Peter's guitar playing on Duster Bennett's "Jumping At Shadows."