Know Your Product 

LA pop outfit james supercave blend wild electronic production with darkly smooth vocals to create a collection of psychedelic melodies that reminds us what makes modern indie music so engaging. On their newEP (released Feb. 21), James Supercave break away from softer ballads from the debut album to showcase a more chaotic, rhythmic production style with countermelodies mingling between thumping bass notes. The development is a great move, not only in artistic progression, but to distance themselves from the countless other synthesizer-tinged indie pop grounds. Hell, there are even some distorted guitars and bells on this thing. Perfect for delivering "signature psych-pop aesthetics and alternative musical sensibilities." Ahead of their tour through Tucson, James Supercave vocalist Joaquin Pastor told us about five albums that keep him grooving.

See James Supercave w/ Nightweather and Moontrax at Club Congress. 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Free. 311 E. Congress St. 21+

JONWAYNE

Bowser

Jazz influenced 8-bit trip hop. So many great cuts from this Stones Throw artist.

Portishead

Third

Eleven years until they gifted us this record and it was worth the wait.







To Pimp A Butterfly

Hard to overrate this master work. Would send to aliens to prove humanity's worth in this universe 100 percent.

Jorge Ben

Africa Brazil

This will make any day better. The pinnacle of Brazilian Afro-funk. No filler.







Leak 04-13

This enormously influential leak continues to blow my mind. Totally irreverent production.