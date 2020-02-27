Know Your Product 

February 27, 2020 Music » Music Feature

Stars Pick Their Top 5! This week: James Supercave

Brittany O’Brien

LA pop outfit james supercave blend wild electronic production with darkly smooth vocals to create a collection of psychedelic melodies that reminds us what makes modern indie music so engaging. On their new M.O.W.O. EP (released Feb. 21), James Supercave break away from softer ballads from the debut album to showcase a more chaotic, rhythmic production style with countermelodies mingling between thumping bass notes. The development is a great move, not only in artistic progression, but to distance themselves from the countless other synthesizer-tinged indie pop grounds. Hell, there are even some distorted guitars and bells on this thing. Perfect for delivering "signature psych-pop aesthetics and alternative musical sensibilities." Ahead of their tour through Tucson, James Supercave vocalist Joaquin Pastor told us about five albums that keep him grooving.

See James Supercave w/ Nightweather and Moontrax at Club Congress. 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Free. 311 E. Congress St. 21+

click to enlarge jonwayne.jpg

JONWAYNE

Bowser

Jazz influenced 8-bit trip hop. So many great cuts from this Stones Throw artist.

click to enlarge portishead.png

Portishead

Third

Eleven years until they gifted us this record and it was worth the wait.



click to enlarge kendrick.jpg
Kendrick Lamar

To Pimp A Butterfly

Hard to overrate this master work. Would send to aliens to prove humanity's worth in this universe 100 percent.

click to enlarge jorge_ben.jpg

Jorge Ben

Africa Brazil

This will make any day better. The pinnacle of Brazilian Afro-funk. No filler.



click to enlarge jai_paul.png
Jai Paul

Leak 04-13

This enormously influential leak continues to blow my mind. Totally irreverent production.

