February 20, 2020 Music » Music Feature

Know Your Product 

Stars Pick Their Top 5! This week: Riders In The Sky

By
riders_in_the_sky.jpg

Courtesy photo

Like four cartoon cowboys, the Riders in the Sky weave a colorful landscape of frontier escapades and stories told around a campfire. Riders in the Sky is a Western music ensemble with more than four decades under their belts, blending comedy and country into a dry cowboy style that is far catchier than you might expect. Over their dozens of albums since the late '70s, they've crafted a wacky yet tight comedic and musical style that transports listeners into a world of tumbleweeds and cattle skulls. But don't be distracted by the bright costumes and jokes—Riders in the Sky display technical proficiency on the accordion, standup bass, fiddle and more. Ahead of their roughly 8,000th show, guitarist and vocalist Ranger Doug told us about some of the albums that inspired him to be a ramblin' man.

See Riders In The Sky at Hotel Congress. 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. 311 E. Congress St. $30.  All ages.

click to enlarge smothers_brothers.gif

The Smothers Brothers

Two Sides of The Smothers Brothers

Where I first learned you could be musical and hilarious at the same time.  




click to enlarge sons_of_the_pioneers.jpg
Sons of The Pioneers

Memories of The Lucky U Ranch

Glorious live recordings from their early 1950s radio program. Classic songs, impeccable harmony, great vocal and instrumental step outs. This set circulated among fans on tape for years before finally coming out on CD. 

click to enlarge gene_autry.jpg

Gene Autry

Gene Autry's Country Music Hall of Fame

Gene's greatest hits. I learned the classic songs, and learned much from Gene's easy vocal delivery.



click to enlarge freddie_green.jpg
Freddie Green

Mr. Rhythm

Small band jazz with the master of the rhythm guitar. The source of my sound and style. 

click to enlarge count_basie.jpg

Count Basie Orchestra

Live at The Sands (Before Frank)

Freddie at his finest in a big band setting.




click to enlarge marty_robbins.jpg
Bonus: Marty Robbins

Gunfighter Ballads and Trail Songs

I know this makes six, but how could I leave off an album I played a thousand times, and taught me so much about singing, harmony, and songwriting?

The Range

Where to Rock, Thursday, Feb. 20

Where to Rock, Thursday, Feb. 20

By Xavier Omar Otero Feb 20, 2020  1:00 am

Things to Do, Wednesday, Feb. 19

Things to Do, Wednesday, Feb. 19

By TW Fun & Games Desk Feb 19, 2020  1:00 am

Where to Rock, Tuesday, Feb. 18

Where to Rock, Tuesday, Feb. 18

By Xavier Omar Otero Feb 18, 2020  1:00 am

  Old Country

    Hank Topless' new album features a mix of new songs along with classic covers
    • by Austin Counts
    • Jan 30, 2020

  "I am a Ghost"

    RIP, Isaac Kirkman, 1979-2020
    • by Xavier Omar Otero
    • Feb 6, 2020
