Know Your Product 

The Smothers Brothers
Two Sides of The Smothers Brothers
Where I first learned you could be musical and hilarious at the same time.
Memories of The Lucky U Ranch
Glorious live recordings from their early 1950s radio program. Classic songs, impeccable harmony, great vocal and instrumental step outs. This set circulated among fans on tape for years before finally coming out on CD.
Gene Autry
Gene Autry's Country Music Hall of Fame
Gene's greatest hits. I learned the classic songs, and learned much from Gene's easy vocal delivery.
Mr. Rhythm
Small band jazz with the master of the rhythm guitar. The source of my sound and style.
Count Basie Orchestra
Live at The Sands (Before Frank)
Freddie at his finest in a big band setting.
Gunfighter Ballads and Trail Songs
I know this makes six, but how could I leave off an album I played a thousand times, and taught me so much about singing, harmony, and songwriting?