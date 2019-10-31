Know Your Product 

7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. On the final day of Night of the Living Fest! 311 E. Congress St. $30. 21+
Ty Segall
First Taste
I'd been listening to this for a while before Steven McDonald told me there are no electric guitars on it, and that it was synths and lutes. The double drumming is the thing here! "Radio" might be my favorite song. Good jobby, Ty!
The Beatles
Abbey Road (Super Deluxe Edition)
I'm always skeptical about remixes, but I must say that Giles Martin has done an amazing job of not ruining reissue Beatles' records. Instead, giving insight to the recording process, unearthing demos and making everything sound fucking amazing! Good jobby, Giles!
Between The Buttons
I finally got to see the Stones for the first time and I'm still reeling from what a great gig it was. This record has some of Charlie Watts' coolest beats. Love the hi hat/snare fill in "All Sold Out." Good jobby, Charlie!
Elvis Presley
Live 1969
My friend Greg from Raging Slab turned me on to this. 216 songs, over 13 hours of Elvis live at the International Hotel in Vegas. This is Elvis' return to performing live. The band is kick ass! The monologues are crazy, hilarious rants. Good jobby, E!!
Graham Parker
Squeezing Out Sparks
I heard the song "Protection" from this record and wondered who the Elvis Costello/Joe Jackson copycat was. Turns out that it's more likely the other way around. Good jobby, Graham!