October 31, 2019 Music » Music Feature

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Know Your Product 

Stars Pick Their Top 5! This week: Melvins

By
click to enlarge The Melvins

Courtesy photo

The Melvins

Who ever would have guessed noisy, heavy fury could be so much fun? For more than three decades, Melvins have been on the cutting edge of aggressive music. They're often lumped into damn-near every form of metal subgenre, but a listen to a Melvins song like the 30-minute world-shaker "Lysol" or the rebellious "A History of Bad Men" proves Melvins really are in a league all their own. Even their newest music maintains a unique, albeit humorous and accessible tinge that you're not gonna get anywhere else. Ahead of their show in Tucson, Melvins' drummer and vocalist Dale Crover told us about five albums they're spinning on this tour. 

7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. On the final day of Night of the Living Fest! 311 E. Congress St. $30. 21+

click to enlarge ty_segall.jpg

Ty Segall

First Taste

I'd been listening to this for a while before Steven McDonald told me there are no electric guitars on it, and that it was synths and lutes. The double drumming is the thing here! "Radio" might be my favorite song. Good jobby, Ty!

click to enlarge the_beatles.jpg

The Beatles

Abbey Road (Super Deluxe Edition)

I'm always skeptical about remixes, but I must say that Giles Martin has done an amazing job of not ruining reissue Beatles' records. Instead, giving insight to the recording process, unearthing demos and making everything sound fucking amazing! Good jobby, Giles!


click to enlarge rolling_stones.jpg
Rolling Stones

Between The Buttons

I finally got to see the Stones for the first time and I'm still reeling from what a great gig it was. This record has some of Charlie Watts' coolest beats. Love the hi hat/snare fill in "All Sold Out." Good jobby, Charlie!

click to enlarge elvis.png

Elvis Presley

Live 1969

My friend Greg from Raging Slab turned me on to this. 216 songs, over 13 hours of Elvis live at the International Hotel in Vegas. This is Elvis' return to performing live. The band is kick ass! The monologues are crazy, hilarious rants. Good jobby, E!!

click to enlarge unnamed.jpg

Graham Parker

Squeezing Out Sparks

I heard the song "Protection" from this record and wondered who the Elvis Costello/Joe Jackson copycat was. Turns out that it's more likely the other way around. Good jobby, Graham!

More Music Feature »

Tags:

More by Jeff Gardner

  • Reel Indie

    Movies in your local indie theaters.
    • by Jeff Gardner
    • Oct 31, 2019

  • Quick Bites

    Culinary adventures for your week.
    • by Jeff Gardner
    • Oct 31, 2019

  • Screen Savors

    Movie Lovers Rejoice! The Loft Film Fest is back!
    • by Jeff Gardner
    • Oct 31, 2019
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

The Range

Things to Do in Tucson on Halloween

Things to Do in Tucson on Halloween

By TW Fun & Games Desk Oct 31, 2019  1:00 am

XOXO: Where to Rock, Thursday, Oct. 31

XOXO: Where to Rock, Thursday, Oct. 31

By Xavier Omar Otero Oct 31, 2019  1:00 am

XOXO: Where to Rock, Wednesday, Oct. 30

XOXO: Where to Rock, Wednesday, Oct. 30

By Xavier Omar Otero Oct 30, 2019  1:00 am

More »

Latest in Music Feature

  • Dancing at Dusk

    Kaskade, Rezz, Two Door Cinema Club, Cray and Broncho are coming to downtown Tucson’s big music fest
    • by Brett Callwood
    • Oct 31, 2019

  • Mad scientists on stage

    How bassist Frankie Stein and guitarist/vocalist James Arr live and love like it’s Halloween every day.
    • by Jamie Verwys
    • Oct 24, 2019
  • More »

Most Commented On

  • Crown Jewel

    John Coinman’s new album, Under the Sun, may be his most ambitious yet
    • by Jim Lipson
    • Oct 17, 2019
  • More »

Facebook Activity

Tucson Weekly

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation