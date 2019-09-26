Know Your Product 

See Annie Jump Cannon w/ The Berries and N.C.N.S. at Club Congress. 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30. 311 E. Congress St. $10. 16+
Foxing
The Albatross
I first listened to this album my junior year of high school. I would listen to it on our school laptops on Bandcamp, the one music source they didn't block. I was immediately stuck listening after the smooth transition from the first song "Bloodhound" into "Inuit," which is still one of my favorite songs to date. This album is powerful and emotional and that's why I love it. You will hear beautifully written songs that contain a unique drumming style, rad tapping guitar melodies, and poetic lyrics being expressed by a voice that is passionate. I would recommend you pop headphones in, sit back and close your eyes while listening, even if you are in a classroom. —Savannah Membrila (rhythm guitar & lead vocals)
Title Fight
The Last Thing You Forget
This was the album that introduced me to Title Fight. The 2009 release contains a mixture of melodic pop-punk choruses with loads of emo and hardcore influences; it's no wonder why this album would lead me to their entire discography soon after. I listened to TLTYF religiously while learning track after track on my bass guitar. It was songs like "Loud and Clear" and "Memorial Field" that helped teach me strength and consistency while playing bass. —Logan Membrila (bass & vocals)
Green Day
American Idiot
Green Day's American Idiot album is a 21st-century American masterpiece. It's a rock opera chronicling the story of Jesus of Suburbia and St. Jimmy as they fight a losing battle against addiction and society. It has very powerful chord progressions as well as incredibly dynamic and emotionally charged songs, making it a lifelong favorite to get through daily struggles. —Nick Swinuich (lead guitar & vocals)
A Lesson in Romantics
Released over 12 years ago, and it still strikes all the right chords in the heart of any 2000s emo kid. Branded one of the most essential pop-punk albums of all time, it's sure to fire a range of emotions through your head and brings you back to when times were good. —Jake Cowen (drums)
Hot Mulligan
Pilot
This album dropped in 2018 and the songs have not left our playlists since. We actually got to play a show with these dudes early on in our career before this album was even released! Every track is a pop-punk emo anthem driven by Tades's and Chris's lyrics and harmonies. We highly recommend listening to "Good ol' Mr. Rags" with the lyrics in hand. —Annie Jump Cannon