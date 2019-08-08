Know Your Product 

See Jesse Dayton when he hits the Club Congress stage with Mike Stinson. 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. 311 E. Congress Street. $10. 21+
The Rolling Stones
Some Girls
This record turned me onto the concept of rock 'n' roll being a perfect American hybrid of country music and blues music. Who's cooler than Keef?
Live at the Harlem Square Club
So much energy. So much swing. OK, Sam is cooler than Keef!
George Jones
The Grand Tour
Greatest country singer of all time, hence the reason you never hear people copying him because they can't. His voice drops and turns like a pedal steel guitar.
Buena Vista
Social Club
self-titled
This record turned me onto world music. Ry Cooder deserves everything for turning the world onto these musicians.
The Clash
London Calling
This record changed my life. After I got this record I cut my hair like Joe Strummer's, bought a black leather motorcycle jacket and told my baseball coach: "Kiss my ass, I'm gonna be a guitar player!"