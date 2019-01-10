Know Your Product 

They shamble up, out of the past and out of the dirt. The Flesh Eaters are an old-school bluesy punk band from the scene's early days in LA, alongside groups like X and The Gun Club. Their sound is raw, cryptic, tinged with death on every rough corner. Frontman Chris D.'s morbid yet poetic lyrics fuse wonderfully with the band's hazy production, minimalistic drums and the occasional saxophone or glockenspiel. After releasing their debut album in 1980, they're now working on their 10th album—their first in 15 years—set to release later this month. If their string of studio albums has any hint to their new release, expect entrancing, creepy garage rock with just enough camp and virtuosity for near-anyone to nod-dance to.

Get bitten by The Flesh Eaters at 191 Toole. 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17. 191 E. Toole Ave. $22-$25. 21+. w/ The Mission Creeps and Kid Congo Powers

Patti Smith

Horses

click to enlarge

I'd been a fan of her poetry and her excellent, indie-pressed single "Hey Joe"/"Piss Factory" (by song's end, conflating the revenge killing of an unfaithful mate in all other versions of "Hey Joe" with kidnapped Patty Hearst's co-option into the doomed Symbionese Liberation Army surpassed derangement into emotional transcendence, true-WTF-brilliance.) And her debut album Horses (on a major label!) continued the upward euphoric swing into pure, blissfully sexually prurient, defiant, tough female rock swagger, consciously connecting a throughline back to French symbolist poets of the late 1800s!

click to enlarge

The Stooges

Tie beteween Fun House and Raw Power

Pure primitive accidental/cosmic transition of trailer-park-white-teen-outcast-James-Osterberg into James-Brown/Jim-Morrison/Mick-Jagger devil-spawn. The abrasive locomotive sledgehammer of James Williamson's guitars on "Raw Power" has still never been equaled.

click to enlarge

The Velvet Underground

The Velvet Underground & Nico

Lou Reed's dark, funny, sad, sarcastically transcendent ode to New York's dark street life on this and the two immediate follow-up VU albums is unparalleled in tragi-comic brilliance.

click to enlarge

MC5

High Time

Many prefer their first two albums for pelvis-ripping subversively anthemic, tear-down-the-wall exuberance, but this third, last studio album captures the MC5 at their fullest potency. "Sister Anne," "Future/Now" and "Over and Over" are unforgettable.

click to enlarge

John Lee Hooker

Blues Alone

For literal moaning-blues-from-the-crypt/cave/basement of the soul, these songs from Hooker's late 1940s/early 1950s Detroit sessions still send chills down the spine. Rivals Howling Wolf for creepy, midnight, bad scene/dream loneliness.