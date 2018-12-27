Know Your Product 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

click to enlarge

The band name tells you a lot of what you need to know: Katie Wise & Bhakti Explosion are a music outfit without borders. Fronted by singer/songwriter Katie Wise, this band sidesteps being simple folk musicians with lush, meditative infusions of Hindustani music. It's partially New Age, but Wise keeps the style grounded with positive, conscious lyrics: "Thank you almighty, for every damn thing." Certain to get you whirling in weird, worldly sonic wonder.

Catch Katie Wise & Bhakti Explosion at Galactic Center. 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29. 35 E. Toole Ave. $10-$30.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Mozart

Requiem

I listened obsessively to this album in early high school while writing a paper about Mozart. Hearing struggle, passion and pain transmuted into pure glory was like nothing else I'd ever heard. Transcendent, haunting, evocative. I felt it in my bones. That someone could think they were writing their own death mass—and create such a work of tenderness, power and beauty—to me, this is what art is capable of.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Ani DiFranco

Little Plastic Castle

This woman is a groundbreaking artist, and a powerhouse on every level. I wouldn't be who I am without witnessing her power. Her songs were like an anthem for me during my college years. My coach once said you can't be a great artist if you're worried about what others think, you can only be decent. You have to tell people what they like, create it and invite them in, don't ask for permission.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Ray Lamontagne

Trouble

This album for me is where the soul comes straight through a voice. When I first heard Ray's voice, I thought he was a woman. And then when I first saw him live, and this skinny, bearded man came out, I was stunned. His performances are like a possession.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Ben Leinbach and Jai Uttal

Bhakti Bazaar

Ignore the fact that one of the artists is our album producer—actually, don't. The two men on this project bring such example of mastery, devotion and individual genius the final product is breathtaking. I love the way the moods open up from one to another, like secret rooms at Meow Wolf—you never know what's going to happen next.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Trevor Hall

The Fruitful Darkness

This man is such a complete inspiration to me. And an example of the kind of artist I want to become. He plays music directly from his heart, and from his spiritual practice, soulful singing, gentle reggae beats, and conscious lyrics. I love Trevor's songwriting because he pulls his lyrics from the deep end. And he gives a lot of his proceeds to charities, and seems to be an incredibly grounded individual to boot.