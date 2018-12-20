December 20, 2018 Music » Music Feature

Know Your Product 

Stars Pick Their Top 5! This Week: Black Cat Bones

Black Cat Bones

Black Cat Bones

With tambourines, handclaps and plenty of sunny guitar work, Black Cat Bones is keeping the spirit of blues rock alive right here in Tucson. Their vivacious songs and occasional jams sound fit for the open road a la Allman Brothers—and would almost seem ripped straight out of the '70s—if not for their genre fusing of jazz and soul as well. If Black Cat Bones formed to stand the test of time and keep the blues alive, they're doing a damn fine job of it.

The Rialto Theatre is presenting a Festivus holiday party, full of local bands and noisemakers. See Black Cat Bones alongside Los Streetlight Curb Players, Funky Bonz, The Endless Pursuit, Desert Fish, Creating The Scene and Nocturnal Theory. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22. 318 East Congress St. $5. All ages.

AC/DC

Powerage

First heard at age 9. I put aside my records by the Jackson 5 and The Sylvers in favor of some rock and roll.

Z.Z. Hill

Down Home Blues

My dad had this record in his collection and when I was a kid, I would take it and try and copy the guy's voice.

Peter Frampton and The BeeGees

Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band

When I was a kid, my older brother had this record and it somehow wound up on the floor of our mutual bedroom broken. I cut my foot on it pretty bad and it left a scar and sometime hurts to this day. It changed my life.

Otis Spann

The Greatest Thing Since Colossus

If you ever want to hear a great merging of American and British blues, you should check this out.

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band

The Resurrection of Pigboy Crabshaw

A crazy old man named Al turned me on to this record and I listened to nothing else for months, it seemed like.

