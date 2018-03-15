Know Your Product 

Scummy, fuzzy, fun.

These psychedelic punks are fresh off the release of their self-titled debut album and sounding at equal points fresh and revivalist. The two singers offer equal parts mellow and punchy vocals that lay behind a wall of doom-distortion. The driving bass and drums mixed with sluggish, trippy lyrics have a 70s sound, but the catchiness and production are very modern. Recommended for those who want to simultaneously relive the good-old-days and enjoy the present.

Catch them at Club Congress, 7 p.m., Thursday, March 22. With No Parents and Jeff Lownsbury. Free. All Ages.

My Bloody Valentine Loveless

The one was probably the first album that I grasped emotionally beyond solely punk anger. It triggered a more complex emotional response than I had previously felt from a single album, opening a wide array of feelings for me to explore.—JP Basileo (bass)

Pavement Slanted & Enchanted

I listened to this all the way through for my first time with my friend right after we took our SATs and smoked a blunt in an alleyway in my car.—Kevin Walker (drums)

Wire Pink Flag

It's acted as a north star when it comes to songwriting. We can't help but continue to revisit it time and time again, even as we evolve.—Vaughn Hunt (guitar/vocals)

The Grateful Dead Aoxomoxoa

This one opens the door. If you're unfamiliar with the Grateful Dead, it's a great place to start.—Sean Fahey (guitar/vocals)

Mazzy Star She Hangs Brightly

Mazzy Star's debut album is perfect for a crappy rainy Sunday morning, transfiguring your gloom and anxiety into something resembling peace. It's sort of a soundtrack for accepting your not-so-happy places, which somehow makes them go away. —Kevin Walker (drums)