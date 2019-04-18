Know Your Product: Cherry Glazerr 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Fronted by Clementine Creevy, this L.A. indie rock band stands out from the rest by combining aggressive instrumentals, smooth vocals and an incredibly polished sound. Creevy quickly slips between noisy shoegaze, defiant garage rock and '90s pop worship. The rebellious persona fused with a sultry atmosphere makes for a punishing yet engaging experience. The fact they've collaborated with bands as wide ranging as Slowdive, Death Grips and Portugal. The Man should tell you all you need to know about this up-and-coming dreamy powerhouse.

See Cherry Glazerr open for Chvrches at the Rialto Theatre. 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23. 318 E. Congress St. $33-$56.

The Fugees

The Score

This album was played a lot throughout my childhood. My mom always had it on repeat. The fantastic sampling and brilliant rapping make this record one of the strongest of all time.

Talking Heads

More Songs About Buildings and Food

This taught me that music can be anything you decide you want it to be. No subjects are untouchable.

Sade

Diamond Life

The lyrics on this album are so incredibly honest and uplifting. The dance element mixed with the ethereal, patient elements sit in perfect harmony with one another and make for some extremely enjoyable deep listening.

Frank Zappa

Freak Out!

Listening to this album in high school changed the way I see rock music. Free-flowing and sexual and strange, this album rocks so hard but also feels so enlightened. The best.

Eric Dolphy

Out To Lunch

Such an incredibly inventive, free thinking, dark album played by the best jazz musicians of all time. The way it moves is dangerously good. Avant-garde at its best. Bobby Hutcherson is so fucking tight. I fell in love with this album when I heard it.