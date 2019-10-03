October 03, 2019 Music » Music Feature

Know Your Product: Casey Golden 

By

Tucson local Casey Golden’s music can be as soft as the morning fog or bright as the sun that scatters it away. The psychedelic atmosphere on his self-titled album starts the tunes’ drifting, but the twangy guitars pull things back to the ground. The gorgeous instrumentals wouldn’t be complete without vocals, which in Golden’s case come out in haunting, dreamy falsettos like the flutes and pedal steel it often accompanies. Needless to say, there are many genres all washing together in a Golden song, but their consistency removes the feel of senseless style-grabbing. A Casey Golden song is simply itself. Ahead of his show at Club Congress, Casey Golden told us about five of his favorite albums.

click to enlarge COURTESY. PHOTO: PRABJIT VERDEE / DEVELOPED BY: DEANDRA BINDER
  • Courtesy. Photo: Prabjit Verdee / Developed by: Deandra Binder

See Casey Golden at Club Congress w/ Gabriel Sullivan. 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. 311 E. Congress St. $10-$12. 21+


Margo Guryan Take A Picture

click to enlarge margo_guryan_-_take_a_picture.jpg

I discovered this album within the last two years or so and when I first heard it, it felt like hearing the inside of my own soul for the first time. I love how she makes use of songwriting tricks like time changes and key changes in such a subtle way you’d hardly notice but yet it’s so effective.










click to enlarge large_550_tmp_2f1480553137953-g72npx3y4a1xv43a-447ec518e84bc.jpg
Erasmo Carlos Sonhos e Memorias

I can’t understand Portuguese very well but from the music I can tell this is a deeply emotional and personal record. But it’s also rhythmic and hopeful. Sometimes when I’m listening to it I can’t decide on if I want to cry or if I want to dance.











Gal Costa and Caetano Veloso Domingo

220px-gal_costa...jpg

I’ve listened to this record from start to finish I think more than any other record I own. I admire the complexity in the melodies with the lush arrangements in the background. It makes me feel like anything is possible. Like I could make up my own rules. It calms me.









220px-elliottsmithxoalbumcover.jpg

Elliott Smith XO

I’m a sucker.












click to enlarge 419d3j475fl.jpg

Alice Coltrane Journey in Satchidananda

Transcendence. Beauty. Clarity. This was a gateway for me into free jazz and eastern styles.



Tucson Weekly

