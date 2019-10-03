Know Your Product: Casey Golden 

Tucson local Casey Golden’s music can be as soft as the morning fog or bright as the sun that scatters it away. The psychedelic atmosphere on his self-titled album starts the tunes’ drifting, but the twangy guitars pull things back to the ground. The gorgeous instrumentals wouldn’t be complete without vocals, which in Golden’s case come out in haunting, dreamy falsettos like the flutes and pedal steel it often accompanies. Needless to say, there are many genres all washing together in a Golden song, but their consistency removes the feel of senseless style-grabbing. A Casey Golden song is simply itself. Ahead of his show at Club Congress, Casey Golden told us about five of his favorite albums.

See Casey Golden at Club Congress w/ Gabriel Sullivan. 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. 311 E. Congress St. $10-$12. 21+

Margo Guryan Take A Picture

I discovered this album within the last two years or so and when I first heard it, it felt like hearing the inside of my own soul for the first time. I love how she makes use of songwriting tricks like time changes and key changes in such a subtle way you’d hardly notice but yet it’s so effective.



















Sonhos e Memorias

Erasmo Carlos

I can’t understand Portuguese very well but from the music I can tell this is a deeply emotional and personal record. But it’s also rhythmic and hopeful. Sometimes when I’m listening to it I can’t decide on if I want to cry or if I want to dance.



















Gal Costa and Caetano Veloso Domingo

I’ve listened to this record from start to finish I think more than any other record I own. I admire the complexity in the melodies with the lush arrangements in the background. It makes me feel like anything is possible. Like I could make up my own rules. It calms me.



















Elliott Smith XO

I’m a sucker.























Journey in Satchidananda

Alice Coltrane

Transcendence. Beauty. Clarity. This was a gateway for me into free jazz and eastern styles.



