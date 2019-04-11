Know Your Product: Avey Tare 

Founding member of the iconic psychedelic group Animal Collective, Avey Tare recently released his third solo album, Cows on Hourglass Pond. Easily outshining his previous solo efforts, Tare's newest album is a subtle combination of hypnotic folk, psychedelic soundscapes and pop hooks. It combines the earthiness of folk with the surreality of psych, morphing into a mellow and nearly aquatic experience. Ahead of his Tucson show at downtown's 191 Toole, Tare discussed five albums that influenced Cows on Hourglass Pond.

See Avey Tare with Paradot. 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 17. $15. 191 Toole Ave.

The Harden Trio

Sing Me Back Home

Awesome harmonies and song writing in the pop country style. The slide guitar riffs and effects really get me though.

Ennio Morricone

Oceano Soundtrack

Hard to pick one of this brilliant human's creations. I discovered this one recently. Haven't seen the movie but the music takes me away.

Bo Diddley

(2nd) Self-titled record

I don't think psych guitar rock would exist without this guy's magic. Also, he really knows how to trance out.

MadLib

Rock Konducta Vol 1

A crazy mix of psych rock turned break beat insanity. Always on repeat in my home.

Circuit des Yeux

Reaching For Indigo

As far as modern musicians go, this lady is where it's at. Such a unique and powerful voice and attacking styles all over the map. She will take you somewhere..