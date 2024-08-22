Kickstart the daily grind: The best coffeehouses to start the day

There’s no better way to start the day than with a piping hot (or iced) cup of joe. While students can head to nearby Ike’s Coffee and Marketplace next to McClelland Hall on campus, there are plenty of other roasteries around town to seek out a caffeine fix. Check out this list of best coffee shops in the Tucson area.

Sky Bar

Sky Bar’s daytime alter ego is actually a cafe. Besides coffee, find lattes, iced coffees, espresso and mochas to name a few. There are breakfast items as well.

536 N. 4th Avenue

520-622-4300

skybartucson.com













click to enlarge (the jewel cafe/courtesy)



Jewel Cafe and Juice Bar

Why not wake up and cool off at the Jewel Cafe and Juice Bar? There, customers can indulge in an iced Desert Dusk Brew. They call it the perfect blend of dark chocolate, pumpkin, and caramel cream. There’s the macadamia cup cappuccino. Either way, get a sweet treat or breakfast. There’s just plain coffee, too.

431 N. 4th Avenue

520-667-3722

facebook.com/TheJewelCafeAndJuicebar

Caffe Luce

Coffee lovers don’t have to go to 4th Avenue to get revved up. At Cafe Luce, visitors may order any number of caffeinated libations. Choose from international coffees, espresso and even decaf.

943 E. University Boulevard

520-207-5504

facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063508602657

Scented Leaf Tea House

While not actually a coffee house, the Scented Leaf could have what a caffeine lover needs. You won’t find bagged tea here. First, the baristas are trained to ask the right questions to find out what customers might like in a tea. Second, the place is large enough to accommodate a whole lot of tables. so there is always somewhere to sit and study or chat or just enjoy a cup of hot or cold, sweet or unsweetened tea.

943 E. University Boulevard

520-624-2930

thescentedleaf.com/pages/tea-house

click to enlarge (raging sage coffee roasters/courtesy)

Raging Sage Coffee Roasters

Raging Sage is more than a micro-roaster, it’s a great place to get a cup of coffee and a sweet treat, and sit on the patio for pleasant conversation with a friend. Choose from a variety of coffee roasts and decafs.

2458 N. Campbell Avenue

ragingsage.com

Exo Roast Co.

Socially conscious, the owners of Exo Roast work with small coffee producers in Mexico to bring customers the most flavorful coffee. Plus, the coffee bags they use are 85% compostable. And they make one great cup of coffee.

403 N. 6h Avenue

exocoffee.com