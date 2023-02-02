Kick off the Super Bowl on a high note

The Super Bowl is all about sharing — opinions, snacks and, now that it’s legal, cannabis products. Dispensaries have come together to recommend cannabis bud, prerolls, vapes and edibles for game-day fun.
Kickoff for Super Bowl LVII is 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. It’s televised on Fox.
Trulieve
Bring these special edition Co2lors vapes and score a touchdown at any Super Bowl party. They come in three flavors. Cosmic Apple-Hybrid 300 mg, which has been described as having “a hint of cinnamon giving it a sweet apple pie taste, balancing between sweet and savory.”
White Cherry-Hybrid 300 mg has an all-natural sweet melon taste, mixed with the pure effects of pharmaceutical grade CO2-extracted oil. It is a smooth toke with a robust draw that highlights the flavor profile and potency.
The third is Wild Berry-Hybrid 1000 mg. It boasts a perfectly balanced blend of berries. For added game-day flare, each vape has a Super Bowl-related wrap around them.
Trulieve Blenman Elm
2734 E. Grant Road, 520-314-9420
Cosmic Apple and Wild Berry
Trulieve Menlo Park
1010 S. Freeway, Suite 130,
520-640-4400
Cosmic Apple and White Cherry
Trulieve Swan
4659 E. 22nd Street, 520-640-4600
White Cherry and Cosmic Apple
Grön recommends
Celebrate the Super Bowl champs with Grön’s Peach Prosecco Sugar-Coated Pearls-Hybrid 100 mg THC, 100 mg CBD. Grön describes these edibles as a peachy sweet, bubbly crisp flavor. With 10 mg of CBD and THC, these pearls of wisdom are a go-to Super Bowl sweet treat.
Earth’s Healing-South
2075 E. Benson Highway,
520-373-5779.
Earth’s Healing-North
78 W. River Road, 520-253-7198.
Verano
Swift Lifts-Indica 2.5 g preroll packs of five. These joints are perfect for reaching the optimum high for any Super Bowl get-together. Share with friends and fellow football game enthusiasts. Verano says these preroll goodies are ready to smoke, and are a convenient and effective way to consume cannabis.
Nature Med
5390 W. Ina Road, 520-620-9123