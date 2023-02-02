Kick off the Super Bowl on a high note

click to enlarge Co2lors vapes, available at Trulieve dispensaries, come in Super Bowl-related wraps.

The Super Bowl is all about sharing — opinions, snacks and, now that it’s legal, cannabis products. Dispensaries have come together to recommend cannabis bud, prerolls, vapes and edibles for game-day fun.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LVII is 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. It’s televised on Fox.





Trulieve

Bring these special edition Co2lors vapes and score a touchdown at any Super Bowl party. They come in three flavors. Cosmic Apple-Hybrid 300 mg, which has been described as having “a hint of cinnamon giving it a sweet apple pie taste, balancing between sweet and savory.”

White Cherry-Hybrid 300 mg has an all-natural sweet melon taste, mixed with the pure effects of pharmaceutical grade CO2-extracted oil. It is a smooth toke with a robust draw that highlights the flavor profile and potency.

The third is Wild Berry-Hybrid 1000 mg. It boasts a perfectly balanced blend of berries. For added game-day flare, each vape has a Super Bowl-related wrap around them.





Trulieve Blenman Elm

2734 E. Grant Road, 520-314-9420

Cosmic Apple and Wild Berry





Trulieve Menlo Park

1010 S. Freeway, Suite 130,

520-640-4400

Cosmic Apple and White Cherry





Trulieve Swan

4659 E. 22nd Street, 520-640-4600

White Cherry and Cosmic Apple

click to enlarge (Oak PR/Submitted) The Gron Peach Prosecco edible pearls are peachy sweet and bubbly crisp.

Grön recommends

Celebrate the Super Bowl champs with Grön’s Peach Prosecco Sugar-Coated Pearls-Hybrid 100 mg THC, 100 mg CBD. Grön describes these edibles as a peachy sweet, bubbly crisp flavor. With 10 mg of CBD and THC, these pearls of wisdom are a go-to Super Bowl sweet treat.





Earth’s Healing-South

2075 E. Benson Highway,

520-373-5779.





Earth’s Healing-North

78 W. River Road, 520-253-7198.

click to enlarge (Oak PR/Submitted) Verano swift lifts are staples forany occasion, including Super Bowlparties.

Verano

Swift Lifts-Indica 2.5 g preroll packs of five. These joints are perfect for reaching the optimum high for any Super Bowl get-together. Share with friends and fellow football game enthusiasts. Verano says these preroll goodies are ready to smoke, and are a convenient and effective way to consume cannabis.





Nature Med

5390 W. Ina Road, 520-620-9123