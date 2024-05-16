Keeping the Sweet in Treat: Cinnaholic to celebrate its grand opening

Katarina Macias and Elijah Myers, shown here with their children, own the new Cinnaholic in Tucson.

A new sweet treat has hit the Eastside — and it’s health friendly.

As health friendly as a cinnamon roll can be.

At Cinnaholic Tucson, guests will find plant-based cinnamon rolls that are free of lactose, dairy, eggs and cholesterol.

Are they ‘taste free?’ Absolutely not, said Katarina Macias, who co-owns the store with Elijah Myers.

“The rolls are very, very delicious,” she said.

“Everything is made in-house. They’re made hot and fresh as well. They’re really good.”

Cinnaholic will celebrate its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the store, 245 S. Wilmot Road. Among the specials are $2 treats.

The store is a labor of love. Everything but the Oreos and pretzels are made in-house. Extras like Oreos and housemade peanut butter cups are among the many toppings. Flavors include the Old Skool (traditional cinnamon rolls); and the Cookie Monster, with cream cheese frosting, housemade cookie dough, chocolate chips and chocolate sauce.

Customers may also select from bananas, berries, pretzels, pecans, marshmallows and jams, to name a few.

“The rolls are great,” Myers said. “You don’t even need any frosting.”

Cinnamon rolls are not the only items that Cinnaholic carries. There are also bite-sized baby buns, cookies, brownies and customized cinnamon roll cakes called Cinnacakes, all made with the same health-friendly ingredients as the rolls.

Myers and Macias have partnered with Savaya Coffee, so fresh coffee is ready. The menu also includes soy milk and soy milk products and Mexican Coke.

The couple sought out a Cinnaholic franchise after they had rolls in Phoenix. The buns aligned with their nutritional point of view.

Almost two and a half years later, the store is ready to open. The only concern the couple has is that people will be put off by the words, “vegan” or “plant-based.”

“We want people to come out and try them,” Myers said. “We don’t want ‘plant-based’ to scare them away; we want them to taste the food and they’ll understand how good it is.”