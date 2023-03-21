Keep Nature Wild hosts cleanup on Mount Lemmon

click to enlarge (Mardelle Mattingly/Submitted) Tucson chapter of the Wild Keepers Ambassador Program clean an area near Poorman Road.

For most companies, sustainability initiatives come after the business is founded. But for Arizona’s Keep Nature Wild, sustainability started it.

“The cleanups drove the brand into existence,” said Bri Sullivan, head of impact and community.

“As they got bigger, people started asking for stickers and shirts because they thought it was cool and wanted to identify with the group. Then came this whole company.”

On Sunday, March 26, the Wild Keeper ambassadors will host a cleanup on Mount Lemmon with volunteers. Their goal is to clear debris from winter tourists, like abandoned sleds, lost snow gear and other trash.

With a passion for the outdoors, Keep Nature Wild creates light, sustainable adventure gear, but its environmental initiatives are important, too. They ensure a commitment to sustainability and to making a low environmental impact.

Keep Nature Wild utilizes ethical manufacturing practices, working with WRAP-certified partners (Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production) and promoting recycled materials in most merchandising.

“It’s important for us to have a purpose and drive,” Sullivan said. “Beyond creating cool designs, this fuels and funds us to connect with local communities, companies and agencies to do something deeper.”

Their trash cleanup campaign is their mission. Along with their company-planned trips, external organizations — including government agencies — reach out to the brand suggest locations.

“I like to think of us as the support system for our public lands,” Sullivan said. “If there’s a need that gets put out to us, we always try to facilitate and support.”

Keep Nature Wild commits to picking up 1 pound of trash for every item purchased from their store. To date, the company has removed over 800,000 pounds of trash from outdoor locations across the country.

According to Sullivan, the brand will have cleaned 1 million pounds of trash by April, Earth Month.

“We’re calling it ‘the trail to a million pounds,’” Sullivan explained. “We’re inviting everybody to get involved with us all over the nation. It’s a huge collaborative effort.”

The company will accomplish this through its Wild Keeper Ambassador Program. Ambassadors go out at least once a month to pick up trash and record their efforts. Keep Nature Wild sends out compostable bags to participants and encourages them to post on social media about their work, especially on designated impact days.

For their work, ambassadors gain access to discounts, early product drops and “Wild Keeper” exclusive gear. Ambassadors must be older than 13, have an Instagram account and follow the brand.

Tucson Ambassador Mardelle Mattingly noted the power of community organization, and how companies like Keep Nature Wild are a leading example in the business world.

“To me, it shows you’re putting the action with the words,” Mattingly said. “I know with some brands, you hear about team and employee trips. A lot of people also love the environment, but I don’t get to see the impact they’re making.”

Mattingly is one of the Wild Keeper Ambassadors who supervises Tucson cleanups. The team coordinates with keepers throughout the country over Slack, discussing their projects in their Arizona channel. The group will decide to clean areas in either rural, urban or trail-focused locations. According to Mattingly, whichever areas need the most love.

This month, the Tucson Ambassadors look to Mount Lemmon.

“Unfortunately, there’s a lot of sled debris left behind from a busy snow season,” Mattingly said. “This is going to be a perfect time to clean up after so many people have been in the area for months.”

On Sunday, March 26, the group will meet at the Palisades Visitor Center. While the meetup is led by members of the WKA Program, anyone is welcome to sign up and participate

“It can be anybody and everybody who cares to give back and do some good for nature,” Sullivan said. “We’re all part of a community. No matter how many people are around you, you can still influence and powerfully impact the people around you to think a little bit more and take that next step.”

Keep Nature Wild - Mount Lemmon Cleanup

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, March 26

WHERE: Palisades Visitor Center, Mount Lemmon Highway East Organization Ridge Road

COST: Free