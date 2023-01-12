Jewish Film Festival returns for 32nd year

click to enlarge (Tucson Jewish Community Center/Submitted) A still from “Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen,” a documentary about the making of the 1971 film, “Fiddler on the Roof.” It is showing on Jan. 8 and 15.

At the Tucson International Jewish Film Festival, people of all backgrounds are invited to enjoy films spotlighting Jewish life and culture.

The Tucson Jewish Community Center is presenting the 32nd annual edition of one of the longest-running film fests in Arizona, as well as one of the country’s oldest Jewish film festivals. While the Tucson festival’s films portray Jewish stories through a Jewish lens, they ultimately represent universal messages and values that people of all identities can resonate with.

The 2023 festival will kick off on Thursday, Jan. 12. In-person and virtual screenings and post-film programs for select films will run through Sunday, Jan. 22, with virtual screenings of every film continuing through Tuesday, Jan. 31. Most in-person showings will be held at the Tucson Jewish Community Center.

“It’s really with tremendous pride that we are able to once again host this event on behalf of the entire community,” said Jennifer Selco, Tucson JCC’s Jewish life and learning director. “We are proud to showcase Jewish history, Jewish culture and the vibrancy of Jewish life, and we are incredibly grateful to our committee who makes this possible in partnership with our professional team.”

The Tucson film fest returns in 2023 with traditional in-person screenings after two years of remote events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while continuing to offer virtual options for those who would prefer to stream the films from home.

“The pandemic actually brought us a really unique opportunity to see what it was like to run the festival digitally,” said Rachael Mitchell, the Tucson JCC’s director of marketing, communications and PR. “We’re really excited to be able to offer this multi-access model this year so that people can experience the festival in whatever way is most comfortable to them.”

click to enlarge (Tucson Jewish Community Center/Submitted) A highlight film is the German romantic comedy “Love and Mazel Tov,” which is showing on Jan. 13. The subtitled movie depicts a man who feigns a Jewish identity to impress a bookstore owner.

Showcased films are carefully selected by the film festival committee, which consists of Tucson JCC volunteers who view nearly two pieces a week during nearly a year-long screening process.

This year’s lineup features 15 full-length films, eight shorts, one docu-series and seven post-film programs originating from eight countries with availability in multiple languages. There is not a specific theme, however; the films explore the past and present Jewish experience across an array of genres.

Selco highlighted “Love and Mazel Tov” on Jan. 13, a subtitled German romantic comedy about a man who lies about being Jewish to impress a bookstore owner. She described the film as “hilarious, down-to-earth and just a really feel-good story.”

Another film she emphasized was the psychological thriller “Man in the Basement,” which follows a couple’s basement real estate deal with a Holocaust denier. The piece screens on Jan. 12.

“The film really invites us as the viewers to think about antisemitism today, to think about this idea of rewriting history and this idea of what it means to be Jewish today,” Selco said.

“The Holocaust is such a large part of the Jewish people’s history, but it’s not the only piece of our history,” she added. “(It challenges us to ponder) how do we hold on to such a tragic time in our people’s history, but not necessarily only use that moment in history to define who we are today?”

This year’s directors and cast hail from all over the world, with several having ties to the Tucson area. Director Ruchama Ehrenhalt created the documentary “Brown/White” as a part of her thesis for a course at the UA, while Leah Yuval Genie of “Exodus 91” was a youth emissary in Tucson.

The festival’s display of international films attracts thousands of filmgoers annually, many of whom are Tucson residents.

click to enlarge (Tucson Jewish Community Center/Submitted) “Marry Me However,” virtually screening on Jan. 12, is a documentary exploring the stories of LGBTQ+ individuals who marry against their own orientation for religious and cultural reasons.

Selco said they look forward to welcoming members of the Jewish community to the event, in addition to expanding their viewership to those curious about Jewish life and culture.

“One of the things that we (Tucson JCC) seek to do is broaden communal harmony and invite others into Jewish living, whether they are Jewish, Jewish-adjacent or not affiliated with any religion at all,” Mitchell added. “It feels like an extension of our mission, which I think is really special, because arts and culture is also a way that we carry out that mission through education and creating experiences that people can find personal meaning in.”

The Tucson JCC serves over 5,000 members with programs and events ranging from arts and culture, sports and wellness, and children and family. It provides people of all faiths, identities, abilities and walks of life numerous opportunities to connect, grow and learn together in the community.

Ultimately, the festival is closely connected to the Tucson JCC’s mission — something that its team believes sets it apart from other Jewish film fests across the country.

Mitchell noted the fact that the Tucson JCC has presented the festival for 32 years alongside loyal committee members is a testament to not only the experience of the film fest, but its impact on so many individuals.

“To continue to do this year after year and invite others to go on this journey of Jewish life and culture with us is really meaningful for individuals and our community as a whole,” she said. “Especially in the climate that we’re in — it’s important that we do our part to educate and showcase the joy of Jewish living.”

Tucson International Jewish Film Festival

WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 12, to Sunday, Jan. 22, with virtual screenings continuing through Tuesday, Jan. 31

WHERE: Tucson Jewish Community Center at 3800 E. River Road

COST:

Festival pass: $120. Includes access to all virtual film events and post-film programs. Good for one ticket to each in-person screening.

Festival six-pack: $60. Choose a combination of six in-person or virtual film events. Includes post-film programs, if applicable.

Single film: $12. Includes a post-film program, if applicable.

INFO: tucsonfilm.eventive.org, tucsonjcc.org