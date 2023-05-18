Jazz is musician Luis Muñoz’s life

click to enlarge (Luis Muñoz/Submitted) Luis Muñoz and Lois Mahalia will perform three shows at The Century Room.

For world-renowned jazz artist Luis Muñoz, his mission with music is simple: sharing his heart and soul with people.

“It’s all about fun,” added the new Tucson resident. “I love connecting with the audience and telling them, ‘This is who I am. This is what comes from my imagination and heart. I hope you like it and let’s have fun.’”

The composer, producer, arranger and percussionist hopes to have fun at the Century Room, where he plays his first area shows at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, May 26, and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 27.

He’s touring with a quartet, including Lois Mahalia from British Guyana, who worked as a backup singer for the likes of Kenny Loggins, Joe Walsh and Michael McDonald.

“She’s always been a backup vocalist,” he said.

“In 2019, my last record featured her as a lead singer. I’m touring mainly on that record with her and we’re doing material from my entire discography in the United States. That’s 10 CDs. There are some instrumental songs and some with vocals. There are influences from jazz to rock to tango to folklore from Costa Rica. I put no limits on myself when it comes to the creative process and writing music.”

He recalled being signed to a record label, which dictated his sound.

“Now we do as we please,” Muñoz added.

Hailing from Costa Rica, Muñoz recently moved to Tucson from Santa Barbara. His wife’s family has lived in Tucson for 35 years.

He has 14 brothers and sisters, all of whom are amateur musicians.

“My father was a lot older than my mother,” he said. “After church on Sundays, they used to jam. Music is in my genes. It’s in my blood. I started as a rock ‘n’ roll artist. I was a boy band star in Costa Rica.

“A friend of my brother’s came from Boston, and he left a VW van at our house. He said there was something I was going to enjoy in the van. There was the biggest collection of jazz vinyl you could imagine. Miles Davis, everyone was there. I was totally immersed into that musical idiom. I really wanted to learn it. That was one of the reasons we came to the United States. It’s been great. I have no regrets at all.”

He has released 10 CDs of award-winning original compositions. His 2015 CD, “Voz” — with singers Claudia Acuña, Magos Herrera and Brazilian singer Téka—won two Association of Composers and Musical Authors awards in Latin America, including jazz CD of the year.

2017’s “The Dead Man” was named “Best Record of the Year” by Jazziz Magazine. Two years later, he was gifted with arranger of the year for “The Infinite Dream,” his collaboration with Mahalia.

He recently completed two new projects, “Canciones de Transfiguración y Esperanza” with Ték and “3/4 (Trio/Quartet),” his second collaboration with Mahalia. Both will be released this year.

Muñoz was chosen among the 12 Best Artists of the Year by NPR’s AltLatino.

Muñoz said he feels the need to write and express himself through the creative process. Every morning he awakens and sits at the piano, mumbles just to see what he came come up with.

“It’s kind of like a job,” he said. “I’m mostly an instrumentalist. It is what gives me joy. It makes me feel connected to this universe of ours and myself as well. It comes natural to me. I’m disciplined and driven. I just follow my heart at all times. I’m a father. I’m a husband and I’m a composer. That’s my life. I don’t strive for the greatest car. What brings me joy and keeps me grounded is the creative process, is music.”

The Luis Muñoz Quartet featuring Lois Mahalia

WHEN: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, May 26, and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 27

WHERE: The Century Room at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress Street, Tucson

COST: Tickets start at $20

INFO: hotelcongress.com